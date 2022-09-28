Baraboo fields first of budget cuts with Boys & Girls Club rent increase

Thanks to budget cuts at the city level, even local nonprofit groups are facing the growing problem of increased rent.

Baraboo City Council members voted 8-1 Tuesday to raise the rent of the Boys & Girls Club of Baraboo/Sauk County for its use of the Baraboo Civic Center. Ald. Jason Kent was the sole no vote. The club would be largely affected by the higher rent, which will increase from a monthly rate of $733 to $1,321. The group would go from paying $8,796 to $15,855 annually.

“This will definitely impact what kind of services they will be able to continue to provide,” Kent said. “It doesn’t sound like a whole lot, but when you talk about that month over month on a club that is working mostly on donation, that’s a lot of money.”

Kent was not the only person concerned over the impact on the club. Ald. Phil Wedekind said he was uncomfortable changing the amount the city subsidizes because of how much fundraising the club already has to do to get by.

The club, which uses the most space out of other contracted tenants with four rooms plus the auditorium, has the highest rent of eight groups which rent sections of the building. The other group council members voted to raise rent on is the Baraboo Senior Center, which uses two rooms in the center. Its rent will go from $170 to $307 each month.

The city subsidizes rent for the nonprofit to use the civic center. Rental rates are based on square footage. With the 3% increase, rent is $8.45 per square foot of the portion of the center used by the tenant.

Mike Hardy, director of the Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department, told council members that the city has subsidized 80% of club rent. The change approved by council members lowers that subsidization to $29,445.

Budget cuts were proposed for each department earlier this year after the city revealed it had been collecting property taxes in tax increment districts and reported to the state that it needed to levy at its legal cap to pay for debt accrued by those districts, essentially overtaxing the city, since 2009.

That revelation led to a plan for a needed $826,000 reduction in the budget at a time when inflation is adding to the need for cost of living increases. For the parks department, that meant finding $112,000, or 10% of its budget, to make up the loss of revenue. Part of that resulted in recommending increased rent for organizations which use its space.

“The parks commission does realize the Boys & Girls Club is a very important program to have in the community, but seeing that we did have $112,000-plus in cuts to make in addition to the continuing inflation we are seeing, they elected to recommend the 35% rate,” Hardy said.

The club has not seen a rent increase in six years, Hardy said. There was a proposal to increase rent for the 2020 budget, but with the impact of the pandemic, that never came to fruition, he said.

There was not a good alternative brought forward by council members or officials either. Conversation on how to lessen the burden on the nonprofit which focuses on children found that the $7,000 cut from somewhere else would be just as painful.

Ald. Scott Sloan said given that each department supervisor was asked to cut a percentage of its budget, it would be unfair to take the money from outside of the parks department. There is little room for more cuts that would not result in a loss of at least one staff member, which would affect the operational hours of either the civic center or the Ochsner Park Zoo, Hardy said.

Sloan pointed out this discussion would be one of many as the dates for deciding the full budget draw nearer.

Ald. Joel Petty agreed.

“Nobody likes making any kind of cut for a program that does such good work for the community, but you’re going to kick the $7,000 down the road, where?” Petty said. “None of these cuts are pleasant, but it’s the fiscal reality we’re all looking at for 2023.”