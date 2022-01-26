Baraboo Fire Department, Ambulance District consider merger

Baraboo and its nearby surrounding communities will possibly have a joint fire and emergency response unit in the future.

With input from both the Baraboo Fire Department and Baraboo District Ambulance Service, the city and surrounding area are looking to combine the two departments into one district-wide operation. Baraboo City Administrator Casey Bradley said a decision to begin the process could come in February.

"The strategic plan would be that, if we get approval, we would hope to have that done by August-September time frame," said Bradley. "That would coincide with moving forward with the construction of a new facility that they would ultimately be housed in."

Both the Baraboo Fire Department and Baraboo District Ambulance Service operate out of the city of Baraboo Fire Department building.

If the consolidation is approved, city officials hope to have the joint organization in operation at a new facility by 2024.

The Baraboo District Ambulance Service is not a city organization, but rather one whose services encompass the city of Baraboo, village of West Baraboo, town of Baraboo, town of Fairfield, town of Greenfield and portions of the towns of Excelsior and Sumpter. Baraboo Fire Department is a city organization that also contracts with the other areas.

"They get a bill from the ambulance service each year," said Bradley of the municipalities outside of the city. "Their representatives vote for that service level. Under the fire department, the city sends out a bill and says 'here's a bill for the services that we're providing,' and they really don't get a say in that."

"They can take it or leave it," Nelson said regarding current fire billing. "Within the district, they're part of that negotiating team that sets the rates."

Mayor Rob Nelson explained that the Baraboo District Ambulance Service is composed of representatives of the seven municipalities it encompasses, while the Fire Department is entirely under city government control.

"City council does not have authority over the ambulance district, except that some city council also sit on the ambulance district governing board," said Nelson.

"They (Baraboo City Council representatives) represent us to the board," said Bradley. "We are about 60 percent of the board structure."

According to the Center for Public Safety Management report regarding consolidation that was submitted to the council, a major advantage to consolidation is long-term cost avoidance in relation to facilities and other infrastructure as well as staffing and training. Both Baraboo Fire Chief Kevin Stieve and EMS Chief Caleb Johnson see the merger as a benefit to the city and surrounding communities, the report says.

"The whole process will be a good challenge," said Stieve. "It will be an exciting challenge not only for the city of Baraboo, but for everybody who is served by both departments because we pretty much mirror the same areas."

Nelson and Bradley both said that if the recommendation moves forward, fire employees will become district employees instead of their current status as city employees. All other municipalities under the Baraboo District Ambulance Service will no longer be contracted for fire services, but will pay a fee and have representation.