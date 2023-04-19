Fire and emergency medical services in the Baraboo area combined to start 2023 and the joint district is acclimating to its status in a multitude of ways.

The first responders, led by chiefs Kevin Stieve (Fire) and Caleb Johnson (EMS), became a joint service district on Jan. 1. Along with the City of Baraboo, the Baraboo Fire and EMS District serves the Village of West Baraboo, as well as the Towns of Baraboo, Greenfield and Fairfield.

“We cover about 107 square miles,” said Stieve.

The EMS portion also covers part of the Town of Excelsior, working in conjunction with the North Freedom Fire Department.

All five municipalities conducted a study early in 2022 that determined how all of them could benefit from efficiency in consolidation. The district now has more efficient management structure and was able to add positions such as Assistant Chief of Training, according to Johnson.

Stieve said there are a few more personnel who were former paid-per-call or volunteer staff converted to full-time. Cross training has become a major factor for the newly-formed district. The two departments shared their 4th Street office downtown for nearly two years prior to the merger.

“It’s going to take us from two to five years to solidify everything,” said Stieve regarding cross training and getting used to joint operations. “It’s always evolving. Different things and personnel.”

The former Baraboo Fire Department was managed strictly by the City of Baraboo. Stieve said that city government gave up much influence when the district was formed, as the village board of West Baraboo and the boards of participating townships now have a say in first responder decisions.

“We’re not going to see the efficiencies in the first year,” said Johnson. “It’s all going to be over time.”

Stieve emphasized a need for additional staff in both departments and they are actively searching for new volunteers, part-time employees, and paid-per-call members. He said that people can choose one service or the other and can be trained in both.

Fire and EMS District Info Anyone looking to get fire or EMS training and join the Baraboo Fire and EMS District can reach out to Kevin Stieve at kstieve@baraboofireandems.com or Caleb Johnson at cjohnson@baraboofireandems.com.

Backfilling is Stieve’s main concern now, as staff has had to occasionally transport patients to Madison hospitals for advanced care needs and major events requiring nearly all current staff, which has left each department with little or no backup.

“We have to continue to recruit them and find the people who are willing to do it,” said Stieve. “We’ve got to get a little creative with our recruiting.”

Modern training and safety requirements, as well as younger residents’ shorter time living in the area, present challenges for the district in recruiting new members, according to Stieve.

Johnson said the newly-formed district and its opportunities for cross training has been beneficial for attracting interest. He and Stieve both mentioned members of each department already receiving training for the other.

“If the opportunity is there and they become acclimated to the day-to-day operations and get to see and work with those performing fire duties and, in reverse, firefighters seeing EMS perform, it’s opened a lot of eyes to ‘Hey, I can do that’,” said Johnson.

Fire training for the district consists of entry-level firefighter and Firefighter I course completion, which Stieve said is 96 total hours of training. Firefighter I is required for certification as a firefighter, which also requires a 20-hour hazardous materials operations course.

Current EMS training includes basic and advanced emergency medical technician (EMT) courses as well as paramedic and critical care paramedic offerings. After completing those, further EMS education is specialty-based.

Stieve mentioned that first responder services statewide have major staffing concerns, particularly in rural areas. He said that ambulance staff in northern communities consists sometimes of elderly individuals and that fire departments face similar issues because many of them are paid-per-call or volunteer-based.

Johnson added that first responder services in smaller communities and rural areas could experience more consolidations in the coming years due to state funding issues. Baraboo officially decided to merge the services in October.

