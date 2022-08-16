Baraboo First United Methodist Church welcomes new pastor

Church roots run deep. For the First United Methodist Church in Baraboo, the seed was planted in 1842. As the first church in Baraboo, the Rev. Thomas Fullerton, a Methodist circuit rider, organized it with a handful of members. That seed grew.

For the Rev. Cathy Christman, the seed was planted by her great-grandparents when she was very young.

"When I was old enough to claim the faith for myself, I fell in love with our faith tradition," Christman said.

She has just planted a seed at the Baraboo First United Methodist Church as their new pastor. The 40-year-old is eager to celebrate her new beloved community after the recent departure of the Rev. Hyo-Wan Park.

"My goal this year," Christman said, "includes learning the rhythms of the community, celebrating the return of sacred traditions, and honoring our community presence through worship services and giving opportunities."

The church is having events on Fridays in August inviting community members to meet the new pastor. Taking place at the parsonage, there will be campfires on August 19 and 26 at 7:00 pm. There will also be a picnic on August 21 at 12:30 p.m.

"I love the activity around our new community," Christman said. "I have found values here aligned with my own: being active, community oriented, and simply being kind."

Christman finds herself in Baraboo as part of her spiritual journey. She grew up United Methodist in Michigan. As such, she said, "we were invited and expected to use our heads and our hearts following Jesus. That is a lesson I learned early on in my faith."

As a senior in high school she felt a call to serve others. In college, she studied elementary special education, religion, and gerontology.

She started out in the ministry in 2007, serving churches in Michigan for nine years. Prior to serving in Baraboo, she was pastor at Stoughton Methodist Church for six years. This is her fifth appointment.

"Baraboo was looking for a pastor who could bring a relevant message to all people in the congregation and offer some practical means to put the gospel to work," Christman said. "I love bringing the gospel to life through everyday, ordinary means of grace."

She brings to Baraboo not only grace, but her husband, Mike Christman, and two miniature dachshunds, Daisy and Braunie.

She is eager for this new seed to grow in the old church.

"Our church's mission is to help people say yes to God. I am looking forward to seeing the impact on our mission in our corner of God's kingdom."