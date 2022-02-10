Baraboo funeral home director adds name, therapy dog to the business

After 15 years of aiding the living in saying goodbye to those who have died, a Baraboo funeral home director has brought on some help.

Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home Owner Mandy Ertz said Izzy, a 1-year-old black lab, has been a noticeable comfort to those who enter a place they would rather never have to visit.

“You can just see them take a deep breath, their shoulders relax, they sit looser in their chair; they’ll sit back maybe rather than being stiff and uncomfortable,” Ertz said. “People just are a little happier. It’s not a great place, people don’t want to come here every day, and I get that.”

The trained therapy dog isn’t the only change at the business. When Ertz took over the well known Redlin Funeral Home in 2016, she didn’t want to change much. She didn’t even adjust the name to reflect new ownership, citing the respect residents had for the business Gary and Sandy Redlin had provided over more than three decades. Gary took over the funeral home from his parents, Jim and Marie, in 1992 after working there for nearly 10 years.

Ertz also worked at the funeral home for nearly a decade before purchasing it. Five years later, she decided to put her own stamp on the business she continues to run by adding her surname to the longstanding title.

“There’s that community recognition that people know and put their trust into that entity, so I’m proud to add my last name to it,” Ertz said. “I was born and raised here so it’s been nice to get back to the people I was neighbors with and I grew up with.”

With that change, she also added Izzy in November, who she said has been a comfort to the staff in addition to helping grieving visitors. Even people who might not initially welcome the idea of a dog sometimes shift their perspective after they meet her, Ertz said. And some who are allergic can’t resist gaining comfort by interacting with her, either.

“She’s a good fit for a lot of different ages and people,” Ertz said. “It’s interesting to see the families that don’t think they need her, because ‘Well it’s a dog, what can it do?’ and then when she’s here interacting with them the day of the funeral, how much she helps their grieving process and just lightens everything emotionally for them.”

The black lab was trained through Ultimate Canine of Westfield, Indiana, before finding a home with Ertz. She and all funeral home staff are trained handlers for Izzy.

While Izzy could have been kept to the interior of the funeral home, Ertz, who has worked to engage with the community through education about death and end of life planning, thought Izzy could also lend a paw to other institutions within the city.

“She’s here for my families that I serve, but she’s also here for the community,” Ertz said. “It’s not just funeral related. So if there’s a case where she could be a benefit, it’s something I’d be open to talking to people about.”

Her first volunteer work will be with SSM Health St. Clare Hospital. Volunteer Coordinator Carrie Doro said she is glad to have Izzy start as a therapy dog for any staff or patients who want a visit.

“Izzy is an amazing dog,” Doro said. “(Ertz) had told me she was looking to find other avenues for Izzy to give her service and she had contacted me to see if the hospital would be willing to do that and I jumped at it.”

Once Ertz finishes volunteer training with the hospital, they plan to have Izzy visiting people by mid-March. Doro said it would be the first time in more than three years the hospital would have a comfort animal.

Visits would be at the request of a patient. Doro said that workers could also benefit from spending time with a therapy dog after the stress the pandemic has brought in recent years.

“Right now I’m just thinking it will be, for the staff it will be great, as well as the patients, but I know with everything going on and the COVID fatigue, it’s just uplifting,” Doro said. “And then for patients, if some of them are here a little bit longer they miss their animals at home.”

Doro said she is excited to reimplement the program and hopes others will bring their therapy dogs to the hospital again.

Ertz also plans to have Izzy help with reading programs at the Carnegie-Schadde Memorial Public Library in future months.

Doro said she would not have thought of the use of a therapy dog at a funeral home and commended Ertz for providing such a comfort she knew would have helped in the past while she was arranging to put loved ones to rest.

“That would have been so comforting,” Doro said. “It takes your mind away from everything for a little bit. Or you remember memories you had with pets and your spouse or your loved one you just lost. I think that’s a great idea. Mandy is great. I just think how fortunate we are to have her to think of that.”

