Baraboo High, Jack Young Middle schools getting solar panels

Baraboo High School and Jack Young Middle School will soon get some of their electricity in a more environmentally-friendly manner.

Baraboo School District Board unanimously approved the installation of solar paneling at the high school Jan. 24 after the middle school plan was approved Jan. 10. The installation of the panels will begin this spring, according to school board vice president Mike Kohlman. Kohlman also said in an email that the combined cost of the projects is $512,685 and that the district contracted with Westphal and Co. Electrical Construction.

"We're really excited it's happening and that the school board decided to put solar on both the middle school and the high school," said Powered Up Baraboo member David Wernecke. "Some of us had approached the school board quite a few years ago and introduced the concept."

Powered Up Baraboo is a nonprofit organization that seeks increased use of renewable energy sources. The organization raised $60,000 for the high school solar project. Co-President Marianne Cotter said in an email the decision to install the panels was the end result of talks that began in May and June of 2019.

"We traced around the grounds of Jack Young Middle School and we dreamed about where would a solar installation be and just kept up the conversation," Cotter said. "David was very instrumental in keeping that going and, with Mike's leadership, we're just really excited that it's finally happening."

Jack Young Middle School's new paneling will supply approximately 18.5 percent of the school's electrical needs, according to the email from Kohlman. The project will cost $216,177, with $38,425 coming from grants. Interest dollars from a 2019 referendum will cover the rest of the expenses. The investment will be paid off in 12.7 years and the internal rate of return on the expenditures is 7.4 percent.

Baraboo High School's project is funded from a few more sources. Along with Powered Up Baraboo's donation, the project will receive grants totaling $45,910. The rest of the funding will come mostly from various donations as well as some operating funds. The high school will get roughly 17.9 percent of its electrical needs from the new paneling and the investment will take 10.3 years to pay off. There is a 9.5 percent internal rate of return.

All financial information is from Kohlman's email and an email from Baraboo School District Director of Business Services Yvette Updike. Wernecke addressed some initial challenges with funding for the high school's panels.

"There were some financial issues that came up that suggested to me that the high school project might not go through," Wernecke said. "I called up Mike a couple days after and asked if some local donations would help move the project along. I started contacting some people I knew who were excited about supporting it and we came up with a nice sum of money."

Cotter said in her email that the projects are a "great win for the school district and the community". The email further went on to explain that the benefits of the solar paneling will not only save money and energy, but will serve as educational pillars to raise awareness of renewable energy among district students.