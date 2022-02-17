Baraboo High School Student Council gets state recognition

The Baraboo High School Student Council has been recognized by the state of Wisconsin and will be honored by the Milwaukee Bucks for its leadership in the school and the community.

On Monday, Baraboo School District Superintendent Dr. Rainey Briggs presented the council with the state Spirit of Excellence Award. Baraboo High School Student Council's junior representative Annah Tiber, accepted the award with Student Council advisor Jamie Collins. Tiber and the Baraboo Student Council will be recognized along with five other state schools Feb. 28 at halftime of the Bucks game against the Charlotte Hornets.

"I've worked on this the last three years," said Tiber. "It's just kind of been my goal through the years. Thanks to all the students and the staff who have helped me."

This honor is given to six student councils throughout the state in different regions and rewards the groups for excellence in leadership development, sportsmanship initiatives, school spirit and service to school and community, according to the Wisconsin Association of School Councils website.

Baraboo High School is in WASC Region VI, which covers the southwestern portion of the state. Briggs and Tiber said the council has earned regional recognition during the past four years, but has not been selected as one of the six winners.

"Congratulations to our students and our advisors for receiving such an amazing award," said Briggs.

If selected as the state winner, the Baraboo High School Student Council will be recognized with a trophy presented at a school assembly which will be filmed and televised during the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association state basketball tournament.

"This really comes down to Annah," said Collins. "She goes out and gets information from other clubs and staff members and organizations, but she puts this thing together."

The selection committee for the award consists of members of the WIAA, WASC, Bucks, Association of Wisconsin School Administrators, Wisconsin Association for Middle Level Education, Wisconsin Association of School District Administrators, and the Wisconsin Athletic Directors Association.

"I just want to say thank you for representing Baraboo," said Briggs to Tiber and Collins.