Baraboo hires software company for webcasting meetings

Members of the public who like to tune into the local television channel to catch the events of the biweekly Baraboo City Council meetings may soon have to change their routine.

Council members voted unanimously Tuesday to no longer work with local radio station, WRPQ (99.7 Max FM), but move instead to an online hosting system, which City Clerk Brenda Zeman said would help streamline the agenda and minutes creation process.

“This is going to help us to create agendas and minutes,” Zeman said. “It’s just going to be a real quick turnaround for getting this information published.”

The company, eScribe Software Ltd., touts itself as “meeting management software for the public sector.”

Finance Director Julie Ostrander said they chose eScribe out of four candidates after beginning a search roughly a year ago.

“We started talking about using some more powerful software to create our agendas to meetings, get our videos and stuff all on our website,” Ostrander said.

The options were eScribe, Civic Plus, Open Meetings and Granicus, which is used by the Sauk County Board of Supervisors.

The video would be hosted on cloud software owned by eScribe. Proceedings would be streamed through the city website rather than being shown on local cable channels 10 and 982, antenna channel 43.1 and through a live Facebook feed on Max FM’s page.

The video is attached to the agenda online. Each item would be linked to a moment within the broadcast. After showing live, it will still be available to watch on the website. Those who would not want to watch the entire meeting could click on a single agenda item and watch that portion of conversation that took place.

“They can hear everything that happened verbatim,” Ostrander said. “The minutes can be more of a general summary of it, but if they want to hear what Tom said or what Joel said, they can actually hear what you’re saying.”

City staff will run the equipment, which Zeman and Ostrander said will be a simple click on their device. The video will be recorded through cameras already installed at City Hall. As far as the recording booth specifically built into the relatively new building, that will sit empty. No one will be necessary onsite to handle the recording.

City Administrator Casey Bradley said the servers installed in the building for roughly $300,000 are at the end of their usable life, which is about five years. The city council would have to approve the purchase of new equipment if it wanted to continue with its current operation.

Kory Hartman, general manager of 99.7 Max FM, spoke during public comment about being replaced.

“Baraboo Broadcasting has telecast these council meetings for over 25 years,” Harman said. “I just ask that the council ask some tough technical questions…and make sure it’s easy to find. Also, how taking funds away from a local broadcaster might impact our ability to operate and cover the city.”

The contract with eScribe is for three years. The city will pay for a “webcasting plus” bundle. The first year it will be $17,870, decrease to $14,725 in the second year and increase to $15,167 in the third year. It will allow for a transition to electronic tablets, which Bradley said will be a “substantial cost savings” because staff time will be reduced printing documents and there will be less paper used overall.

Ald. John Ellington asked about residents who do not have a computer. Live casts on television are still possible, Bradley said, but the aim is to reduce the current $25,000 annual cost.

“It’s up to the TV station if they don’t want to broadcast that anymore,” Bradley said. “We’ll work with them.”

Ald. Tom Kolb expressed appreciation for more than two decades of local support in broadcasting their meetings.

“I think he’s done a fine job,” Kolb said. “It’s just time to move on.”

Baraboo Broadcasting not only owns the radio station, but hosts the public, education and government access channels within the city. Ostrander said they plan to begin training in October and fully transition to the new system Jan. 1.