Baraboo house catches fire on Sunday morning

A house in Baraboo was declared a total loss following a fire early Sunday morning.

According to a release from Baraboo Fire Department chief Kevin Stieve, the department, along with Baraboo District Ambulance Service and the Baraboo Police Department, were dispatched to the scene of a house fire on Ash Street in the city at approximately 5:21 a.m. on July 24.

When the first fire department responders arrived, they witnessed a heavy fire extending up the right side of the two-story residence adjacent to a car port which was also ablaze. The fire extended into the house's attic.

The Baraboo Fire Department responded with two trucks, an Aerial Platform, and a Heavy Rescue squad of 16 personnel. The Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS) was also activated and additional personnel and equipment assisted from responding fire departments in Reedsburg, Prairie du Sac, Merrimac, Sauk City, Portage, and Plain, along with the Kilbourn Fire Department in Wisconsin Dells.

Reedsburg Ambulance also responded to the scene.

A neighbor who notified the Baraboo Fire and Police departments also notified the occupant of the house to evacuate. No injuries were reported to occupants or firefighters. Occupants are now being assisted by the local Salvation Army, according to Stieve's release.

Along with the house, the contents of the burned car port have been declared a total loss. The investigation surrounding the fire is ongoing by the Baraboo Fire and Police departments.