Baraboo library has a novel idea for teen writers

Not everyone can write “Les Miserables” but that doesn’t mean one’s writing is miserable. Isn’t the act of writing enough? The creative pull? The journey into a world one creates on their own? The spark inside to make art? To produce a book? “He was fond of books,” Victor Hugo wrote in his famous novel, “for they were cool and sure friends.”

Cool and sure friends will participate at Baraboo’s Carnegie-Schadde Memorial Public Library in November, writing novels as fast and feverishly as possible. It’s National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo) and a handful of local teenagers are taking part. Will they be able to finish a 50,000 word novel by the end of the month? Regardless, they will have fun doing it, with the help and guidance of Beth VanCurine, the library’s teen programming and outreach librarian.

“One of my biggest goals in working with teens is teaching them that there is nothing they cannot do,” VanCurine stated. “With NaNoWriMo, I’m really hoping they can see they can do hard things,” she continued. “If they work hard and keep at it, they can succeed at anything they put their minds to. NaNoWriMo is a perfect hands-on example of that.”

Not everyone can write “Les Miserables” but no one is asking anyone to. The Victor Hugo novel is one of the largest novels ever written. There were 655,478 words in the original French edition. That’s 605,478 more than is needed for NaNoWriMo. “I don’t know if it will be ready by everyone,” Hugo told his Italian publisher, “but it is meant for everyone.”

NaNoWriMo is also meant for everyone. Launched in 1999, the non-profit organization promotes creative writing globally. Their flagship program is National Novel Writing Month, where participants attempt to write a 50,000 word manuscript in one month. The project started with 21 participants. Now, nearly 500,000 people participate around the globe in the organization’s programs.

Some NaNoWriMo novels that later became published include Sara Gruen’s “Water for Elephants,” Hugh Howey’s “Wool,” Marissa Meyer’s “Cinder,” and Erin Morgenstern’s “The Night Circus.”

VanCurine, herself, will try her hand at writing a novel for the first time this year.

“I’ve loved books my whole life, and so I’ve always wanted to write my own. NaNoWriMo forces me to just do it.” She said, “You can’t hold yourself back. You just have to go for it.”

In October, VanCurine had a “Preptober” with the teens. She talked and brainstormed with the participants discussing world building, plot, character development, working through writer’s block, and more.

“Teens should write because it helps focus our busy minds,” said Alsyn Darling, 14, one of NaNoWriMo’s new participants.

In November, they’ll meet each week to discuss the progress of their novels. They’ll also do writing exercises to help with ideas. Currently, four teens are working with VanCurine but anyone, regardless of age or skill level, can participate in NaNoWriMo.

VanCurine said that if the teens reach their goals, she’ll get their books published for them.

“I want to write,” said 18-year-old Emilee Darling, “because fiction is a big part of my life.”

VanCurine noted, “There is beauty in the journey, and joy in the process, even when things feel impossible. I think that, really, nobody really knows what they’re capable of until they’re put to the test.”

The teens will soon put pen to paper, a literary journey of their own creation before them.

“The future has several names,” Hugo wrote. “For the weak, it is impossible; for the fainthearted, it is unknown; but for the valiant, it is ideal.”

Valiance will come in November, word by word, page by page, out of Baraboo’s library.