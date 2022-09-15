Baraboo library has something to crow about - scarecrows on parade

Baraboo’s Carnegie-Schadde Memorial Public Library has something to crow about this coming fall season: Scarecrows on Parade.

Locals can participate and make their own scarecrows on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Ochsner Park.

“We have a lot of creative folks in Baraboo,” said Carey Kipp, Baraboo’s youth services librarian who created the annual event in 2017. “It’s fun to see what everyone comes up with!”

Pre-registration is required for the workshop. The library will provide enough supplies for one scarecrow per family or group. Supplies include a scarecrow frame, straw, clothes, and more. If one has specific ideas for their scarecrow, Kipp suggests to bring those materials needed along to the workshop.

One does not have to take part in the workshop to participate in the parade, though registration is requested for those who want to take part.

Co-sponsored by the Baraboo Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department, Scarecrows on Parade is a community-wide event. Participants can create and display their scarecrow creations in their yards or at the Ochsner Zoo from Sept. 18 to Oct. 10.

Registered scarecrows will be judged by library staff on Sept. 28. Prizes will be awarded in five categories: silliest, most creative, best book character, people’s choice, and best business.

Prizes are $25 Chamber of Commerce gift cards that can be used at over 130 different Baraboo businesses.

Kipp was inspired to create the event in Baraboo after attending Milwaukee’s annual Harvest Fair that takes place each year at

Wisconsin State Fair Park.

“’This could be fun for Baraboo,’ I thought,” Kipp said.

It has been. The first year had, Kipp estimates, 30 to 35 participants. COVID-19 dampened the event the last couple of years. She’s excited to see things return to some sense of normalcy.

“Everyone is so imaginative,” she said.

Individuals, families, and businesses can participate. Kipp continues to chuckle over previous winning entries, including the likes of Baraboo’s Meat Market and Community First Bank.

“Baraboo has a sense of humor,” Kipp said.

The library plans on making available a map of participants so residents can take a tour and vote for the people’s choice award. For Scarecrows on Parade then, it’ll be a little bit more than a straw poll.