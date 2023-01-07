Baraboo library holding winter-themed diorama contest

It’s magical. For Cari Jo Teasdale, youth services program assistant at Baraboo’s Carnegie-Schadde Memorial Public Library, winter is magical.

“I live for that winter moment,” she said, “when you look outside and notice a blanket of snow covering the world and it takes your breath away.”

For Eleanor Johnson, who works at the library in adult programming and outreach, winter makes her breathless with outdoor adventures.

“With winter,” she said, “I think of memories of getting cold outside, sledding or ice skating, then coming in for a nice cup of hot cocoa.” She continued, “Winter is definitely a good time to get cozy.”

The library is asking locals to get cozy this month next to their crafting tables. Starting Jan. 9 at the Carnegie-Schadde Memorial Public Library, all youth, teens, and adults are invited to pick up supplies and rules to create their own winter-themed diorama to be displayed at the library.

A diorama is a model representing a scene with three dimensional figures, generally in miniature. Many an elementary school diorama were made using shoe boxes.

Perhaps there will be a diorama of that magical blanket of snow. Or, perhaps, there will be a diorama submitted of someone cozy by a fire, a hot cocoa in their hand as they read “A Snowy Day,” by Ezra Jack Keats.

The last diorama Teasdale ever made was in fourth grade.

“My teacher had us create a diorama to show an animal’s habitat,” she said.

It was sixth grade for Johnson.

“I made a diorama to represent the book ‘The Giver’ using treasure troll dolls.” She concedes, “It was the nineties.”

The rules for the contest are as follows:

All dioramas should have a winter theme. It must be in a box no larger than 18x12x6 inches. All dioramas will be displayed at the library. All content should be suitable for viewing by all ages. No political or religious statements allowed, nor business advertisements. All electrical elements, if applicable, must be self-sustaining.

Completed dioramas are due by Jan. 31 to the library and all ages are welcome to participate. Public voting for best dioramas will take place from Feb. 1 to 15. Winners will be awarded Baraboo Chamber Bucks.

“I think of snow covered fields and trees,” Johnson said when thinking of winter. “A nice white blanket of snow that shows animal tracks.”

For Teasdale, “I think of frost. I love a day when the windows are frosted and the world seems so still and quiet.”

Still and quiet, like visitors should be at the library. They’ll be particularly so when they breathlessly look at the magical dioramas created by their fellow community members.

For more information about the contest, visit www.csmpl.org.