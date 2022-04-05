Baraboo library project set to begin

After a year of delay, organizers of the long awaited renovation and expansion of the Baraboo public library are looking forward to construction set to begin Monday.

Jessica Bergin, director of Carnegie-Schadde Memorial Public Library, said it was comforting to see progress after months of work to ensure funding was secured.

“For me, it’s kind of a sense of relief that the work I, and the board and library staff, have done over the last four years; we’ll finally start to see the results of all of our work on the project,” Bergin said.

Work by Vogel Bros. Building Co. of Madison will begin Monday. The library is holding a public groundbreaking event at noon on April 28, with a storytime and children’s activities starting at 11:45 a.m.

The $11.9 million project is set to begin just over a year after organizers had initially planned.

As part of funding the project, the city agreed to apply for $6 million in loans from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Rather than being told all of the stipulations of the paperwork and information they needed to supply to the government entity, Patrick Cannon, director of the Community Development Authority, said planners found they submitted one set of documents only to be asked to do more. The incremental requests made for slow progress.

The CDA oversees funding for the project through the library trust fund. While fundraising for the project has been ongoing for years, the project was finally made possible after Baraboo City Council agreed to the USDA loan, followed by a $2.5 million donation from Juanita Schadde, whose late husband was a longtime community business owner, in October 2019. That donation resulted in a name change for the library to honor the Schadde family and its architect from more than a century ago, Andrew Carnegie.

Once the funding was solidified, organizers issued a request for proposals from construction companies. The proposals were opened Feb. 8, with the winning bid of more than $9.6 million going to Vogel Bros.

The project would expand the library east by 19,500 square feet. An east side edition from the 1980s is going to be torn down to allow for the current space to connect to the expanded portion.

Work will begin with the expansion. Once that work is completed in May or June of 2023, operations will move into the new portion of the building as renovation of roughly 13,000 square feet in the current space begins. That work is scheduled to be done in October 2023.

Library Board members voted to increase their contribution to more than $1.9 million, which Cannon said during a City Council meeting would give the USDA reassurances that there is enough capital funding to complete the work. Board members also approved two alternate bids to be added to the work, an outdoor classroom and miniature amphitheater space as well as interactive musical playground equipment. They were included in initial plans, but board members wanted to ensure the bid they received was low enough before seeking out more work. The total project cost is $11.9 million.

Bergin said the library will remain operating as the work is underway. Though because the contractors will need to have a construction staging area, the parking lot behind the library will not be accessible to the public. The book drop on that side also won’t be usable, but staff will have a front drop box instead during the project.

Occasionally, the library may have to close for a day. Staff will inform the public through the library’s website and its social media, Bergin said.

Over the summer, children’s programs will likely be held in city parks as they were in 2021. Adult programs and clubs will shift to the Baraboo Civic Center as library staff partner with the city parks department.

Winter programs may be more limited, she said, but the library will remain open. All online and digitals services will also continue as usual.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.