The addition to Baraboo’s Carnegie-Schadde Memorial Public Library continues to proceed on schedule.

That means the bulk of the library’s holdings will be moving into the new space soon and this will cause some closures.

For the move, the library will be closed on Saturday, April 29; Saturday, May 6; and for more than two weeks from Saturday, May 13, through Sunday, June 4.

During the closure, no library services will be available and returns will not be accepted. Checked-out items will not be due during the closures. Instead, they will be due on June 12.

The library suggests calling 608-356-6166 with questions about suspending holds or selecting a different library to pick up holds during the closure.

The library addition is nearing completion. Currently, work is nearing completion on the windows, painting, installation of cabinetry, ceiling tiles and floor coverings.

The library plans to move into the new addition in May and open it to the public in early June.

The library will have an open house — date to be determined — to celebrate the halfway mark of the project: the completion of the new addition.

Once library operations have moved into the addition, work will commence on the second half of the project: renovating the old building.

The entire project is planned for completion in October. A grand opening celebration is planned for November.

“We appreciate everyone who has volunteered to help with the move,” said library director Jessica Bergen.

The library has an Amazon wish list that includes items for the new Play and Learn space in the new children’s library. That wish list can be found here.

“We love our community,” Bergin said, “and everyone has been so supportive and helpful.”

To learn more and get updates on the progress of the move, follow the library on their Facebook page here.

