Baraboo looks to update 2018 info with new housing study

Members of the Baraboo City Council approved a new housing study Tuesday to answer their own questions and to provide information for potential developers.

City Administrator Casey Bradley said the last housing study, the 2018 Sauk County Housing Authority which included the city, had out of date information because the housing market has changed. It should be helpful both for developers and future city planning, he said.

“Not only will this help with our housing situation, but it will also be incorporated into the Comprehensive Plan that we are going to be working on later this fall,” Bradley said.

The city hired Redevelopment Resources of Madison, which is a consulting firm currently gathering data on economic resiliency within Baraboo. Because of their work already gathering information, Principal and CEO Kristen Fish-Peterson said in a letter to Bradley that the consultants “have a sense of who to talk with, where to look for opportunities and where to start.”

“This background is valuable and will save time on getting to the true nuggets of value,” Fish-Peterson said.

The contract was awarded to Redevelopment Resources after its offer of more than $12,000 was roughly half of the other offer from a firm which had previously conducted housing data collection for a private developer within the last two years.

According to a proposal from the firm to conduct a community-wide housing needs assessment, the project will begin with a meeting with city staff this month. Consultants will begin secondary data gathering and continue through May by taking inventory of existing housing and analyzing the affordability of senior and rental housing.

The data is slated to be presented by the end of May. After that work is done, recommendations will be made and the study will be drafted to be presented by the end of June.

Recommendations from the study will include how the city can address availability, affordability and quality, as well as the potential for new development and redevelopment of housing. The types of housing needed to meet demand, ensuring compliance with property maintenance code, identifying priority areas in both taxable and tax-exempt properties and city facilitation of “appropriate” housing development are also part of those recommendations on strategies to deal with housing-related challenges.

Funding for the study will be reimbursed through tax increment finance districts within the city eligible for new housing projects. This excludes TIDs 6, 8 and 9, Bradley said.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.