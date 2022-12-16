 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baraboo man accused of sexually assaulting unconscious person

A 19-year-old Baraboo man faces prison time after being charged with second-degree sexual assault of an unconscious victim in Sauk County Circuit Court.

Cole Steven Zittlow could be imprisoned for up to 25 years for allegedly assaulting someone who was asleep at the time.

According to the criminal complaint:

Zittlow visited a home Oct. 28 in Reedsburg, where he claims he became drunk while playing a game. He and another person shared a bed after they became tired.

In an interview with Reedsburg police detectives, Zittlow admitted to assaulting the other person in the bed. He knew the person was sleeping. When the alleged victim awoke, Zittlow was kicked out of the home. He went to his vehicle where he waited for his mother to pick him up.

Police spoke to the person Zittlow admitted to sexually assaulting during a visit to the Reedsburg Area Medical Center emergency room hours later. Staff at the ER confirmed there was evidence of sexual assault.

The alleged victim recounted the evening of playing games, though refuted Zittlow’s claim that he was “definitely drunk,” noting that he drank less alcohol than he claimed to police.

Around 12:30 a.m., upon waking during the assault, the person said Zittlow feigned sleep. Because the person he admitted to sexually assaulting had taken a THC gummy to help with sleep, waking up was slow. As the alleged victim made a noise and moved while half awake, Zittlow stopped the assault and pretended to be sleeping before continuing his assault, which is when the person fully awoke and pushed him away.

When the person told Zittlow to leave, he rocked on the floor in the fetal position, talking about how “stupid he was,” according to the complaint. He then left the home and waited outside for his ride.

The felony count carries a maximum of 25 years imprisonment and up to 15 years of extended supervision. Zittlow is scheduled to make an initial appearance Wednesday in court.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

