Baraboo man arrested for allegedly trying to steal camper

A Baraboo man was arrested over Labor Day weekend after allegedly attempting to drunkenly steal a camper.
Merritt Andrew Parks, 66, was charged Tuesday with traffic citations including having an improperly attached rear decal tag, balding tires and a cracked and damaged windshield, as well as driving without insurance, third-offense driving with a revoked license and reckless driving.
According to a news release from Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister, Parks was also arrested on suspicion of seventh-offense intoxicated driving, but he had not been charged with that offense as of Wednesday in Sauk County Circuit Court.
Deputies were called around 11 p.m. Saturday to U.S. Highway 12 near the old State Highway 33. The caller reportedly had jumped into the bed of a truck being driven by Parks when he saw the camper was being taken. Parks was pulled over in West Baraboo, Meister said.
Parks displayed signs of being impaired. He performed field sobriety tests and was arrested. After Parks' arrest, deputies discovered he had fled the scene of an earlier crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at North Reedsburg Road and Highway 12 northwest of Baraboo. The pedestrian suffered minor injuries but the driver of the other vehicle was uninjured.
Meister said other charges against Parks his office referred to the district attorney's office were methamphetamine possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, hit and run causing injury and felony bail jumping.
