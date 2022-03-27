 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baraboo man charged with repeated first-degree sexual assault of child

Sauk County Courthouse stock 3 wiscnews web only
BRAD ALLEN/News Republic

A Baraboo man was charged with repeated first-degree sexual assault of a child last week in Sauk County Circuit Court.

Jordan 032822

Jordan

Austin D. Jordan, 19, faces a maximum of 40 years in prison and 20 years of extended supervision for the felony count of repeated sexual assault of the same child. The offense dictates that Jordan allegedly committed at least three violations of first-degree sexual assault between 2013 and 2019.

During his initial appearance Tuesday, Circuit Court Judge Patricia Barrett set Jordan’s bond at $5,000 cash with the conditions that he have no contact with two specific children or the mother of the child Jordan is accused of assaulting. Jordan is also prohibited from having any unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18 and is not allowed to leave the state without permission from the court.

According to the criminal complaint, the child told an interviewer Jordan began the assaults in 2013, when the child was 6 years old. The last assault the child recalled happened in late 2019.

During the interview, the child said Jordan also frequently played pornography while the two were alone and offered bribes, such as money and toys, in exchange for sexually assaulting the child.

Jordan is scheduled to return to court this week on Thursday for a preliminary hearing.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

