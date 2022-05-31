Baraboo man charged with sexually assaulting 15-year-old

A 30-year-old Baraboo man who was charged with sexually assaulting a teenager at his former workplace has been released on a $100 cash bond.

Christopher Mendez faces up to 25 years in prison and 15 years of extended supervision after being charged with a single count of second-degree sexual assault of a child.

According to the criminal complaint, Mendez was working at Dairy Queen in Baraboo in recent months when a 15-year-old told a supervisor that Mendez had assaulted the teen in a walk-in cooler more than once, touching the child without consent and at one point kissing the teenager.

Police spoke to a supervisor with the restaurant who said Mendez was fired in April after the 15-year-old and another teenaged employee reported Mendez for acts of sexual assault against them while working.

The supervisor said that Mendez acted as though he did not know what she was confronting him about until she told him the actions had been caught on security cameras within the building, then he admitted to the unwanted touching, the complaint said.

In talking to police, Mendez again denied wrongdoing and referred to touching the teenager as an “incident” during which he was trying to offer a hug and accidentally touched the teen inappropriately because of a lack of space. But when the officer told him there was recorded footage, he apologized.

According to the complaint, Mendez admitted to knowing the teenager was 15, but “a little kiss would not hurt anyone.”

The 15-year-old also told police that Mendez said “this stays between us” after one of the assaults, the complaint said. Another employee told the supervisor she had heard Mendez asking the 15-year-old questions that were sexual in nature during work hours and that he had said things like “you turn me on” to the teenager. The 15-year-old also said Mendez repeatedly extended invitations to his house after the school day ended.

Mendez made an initial appearance May 20 in Sauk County Circuit Court, where his bond was set by Circuit Court Judge Patricia Barrett. As a condition of his bail, Mendez is prohibited from having contact with the 15-year-old who reported him.

He is scheduled to return to court July 22.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.