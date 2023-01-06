Baraboo man faces child pornography possession charges

A former Tennessee man was released Wednesday from Sauk County Jail on a $500 cash bond after being charged with possessing child sexual abuse images, taking nude photos of another adult without consent and distributing those images online.

Cody H. Vick, 22, of Baraboo, faces maximum imprisonment of 78 years followed by extended supervision of up to 54 years.

Prosecutor Margaret Delain requested a $5,000 cash bond for Vick during his initial appearance Dec. 28 in Sauk County Circuit Court. Judge Wendy Klicko set his bond at $500 cash. Conditions of his bail include having no contact with the adult he allegedly photographed without consent, that person’s residence or workplace and no contact with children unless incidental. Klicko ordered Vick be prohibited from using the messaging app Snapchat or online thread community site Reddit.

According to the criminal complaint:

A detective with the Lake Delton Police Department was notified Aug. 12 by the Wisconsin Department of Justice about a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip was originally sent from Snapchat.

The app reported that someone with the username “codyvick18” had uploaded files Feb. 13 that were suspected child sexual abuse imagery. Authorities tracked the IP address to an apartment at 85 Grand Canyon Drive under Vick’s name and a Yahoo email address with his name as well.

Both Vick and the other resident of the apartment were originally from Tennessee. Vick told police they had moved to the apartment in July 2021.

The files uploaded through the username into a Snapchat group included images of young people, prepubescent children and an infant being sexually abused or exploited.

Vick told the detective during an interview that friends had advised him to join Reddit. When he was scrolling through different, “random” threads, he clicked on a link that indicated a sharing or “trade group.” He did not know what the group was when he clicked the link, Vick said. It took him to a Snapchat group where adult men were exchanging those types of images and even asking for specific images to be shared.

In the interview, Vick admitted to downloading some of the imagery or videos and even sending them when members of the group asked for materials. Vick said some of the images made him feel ill but he was “intrigued” by them. He kept them on his cellphone for roughly a month before deleting them.

After his arrest, police searched his phone and discovered more than half a dozen photographs of an adult in various states of undress. The subject did not seem to know the photos were being taken. Authorities found that the photos had been uploaded to a pornographic website.

Police contacted the adult in the photos, who confirmed in an interview that they were taken without consent. The adult recognized the background and some of the clothing in the photos to verify where they were taken.

In another interview with police after he was taken to Sauk County Jail, Vick admitted to taking the photos. He said he knew the other person would be “devastated” by knowing he had taken them and shared them with others. Police also found messages on his phone showing that he had exchanged messages with another man about the photos, during which he allegedly admitted that the person in the photos was unaware he had taken them.

Vick is slated to return to court March 1.

GALLERY: Sauk County court, cops Arsonist sentenced Shores enters Spoentgen argues Amber Lundgren hearing 'I'm sorry, that's all I can say' 020221-bara-news-metzger1 Defense attorney Jeremiah Meyer-O'Day Amber Lundgren in shackles Medflight near Baraboo Judge sets $250K bond for Pulvermacher in Baraboo homicide case Amber Lundgren homicide hearing Albart B. Shores trial Sauk County ADA Rick Spoentgen Pulvermacher listens 102519-bara-news-sauk-co-homicide1 William Wenzel Judge Michael Screnock Judge Klicko and attorneys Martinez and Spoentgen Sauk County Assistant District Attorney Rick Spoentgen Drew Bulin testifies Wenzel and Van Wagner in courtroom 073021-bara-news-dogs1 Mike Albrecht sworn in 051121-bara-news-law-zunker