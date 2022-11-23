Baraboo man faces more child sexual assault charges

One of the two men charged in April with sexually assaulting a child for more than a year faces new allegations of child enticement, exposing himself to a child and sexual intercourse with a 16-year-old.

Keith A.D. Whiting, 28, of Baraboo, was initially charged alongside Samuel R. Walter, 27, of Baraboo, earlier in the year with allegedly sexually assaulting a 12-year-old and filming multiple assaults over roughly a year.

Whiting now faces charges after authorities found he had been sending messages to a teenager. Baraboo Police Department Det. Erik Oakeson was evaluating messages between Whiting and Walter when he found correspondence between the two.

According to the criminal complaint:

Whiting told Walter in early April that he had been talking to “a kid” who wanted to meet and verified he knew the teenager’s age at the time. The two planned on bringing the teenager to their home on West Street. According to the messages, Whiting picked up the teenager and took the 16-year-old to the attic of the home for a sexual interaction.

The detectives tracked down the teenager through an IP address after finding that the 16-year-old sent Whiting multiple files containing child sexual abuse imagery.

The now 17-year-old told police they met through a website which randomly assigns strangers to a chatroom called Omegle. Detectives noted in the complaint that the teenager appeared “uncomfortable” while talking about the interactions with Whiting.

The teen said they could have had two sexual encounters but could not remember because it had been months earlier. The teenager recalled Whiting talked about “gross stuff” and behaved in a “weird” way.

Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Wendy Klicko set Whiting’s bond at $1,000 cash in the case, though he is still being held at Sauk County Jail on a $1 million cash bail set by Circuit Court Judge Michael Screnock during a hearing April 29.

In that case, Whiting was charged, along with Walter, for multiple counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child and sexually exploiting a child through videos and photos.

Whiting and Walter were caught after a kayaker along the Baraboo River found a duffle bag in the water. When the person opened it, there were electronic devices and storage devices in it.

A review of the contents by the police department found a number of files containing the depiction of child sexual abuse in which both men allegedly filmed themselves assaulting a 12-year-old.

Whiting turned himself in after a warrant was issued in mid-April. He faces up to 18 years imprisonment and more than 12 years of extended supervision for the newest charges. He is scheduled to return to court Dec. 5.