Baraboo man gets prison time for 5 criminal cases

A Baraboo man was sentenced recently in five Sauk County Circuit Court cases.

Timothy M. McEvoy, 29, was sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision for two charges of fleeing an officer in a vehicle and robbery with threat of force as well as escaping criminal arrest.

A slew of other charges, such as felony and misdemeanor bail jumping and resisting an officer were dismissed, but “read in,” meaning they were considered in sentencing.

According to the criminal complaint, McEvoy robbed people he knew in April 2021. He was arrested after being found by Baraboo police officers on unrelated outstanding warrants. The people he robbed called the police after he went into their home and demanded money.

When the residents told McEvoy they did not have any, he motioned to Briana L. Herzer, who was already sentenced for her part in the robbery, and Herzer handed McEvoy a bag. McEvoy pulled out a handgun and again demanded money before grabbing a purse and running to the parking lot.

As part of the conditions of his extended supervision, McEvoy has to complete an alcohol and other drug assessment and any recommended treatment. He cannot possess alcohol, controlled substances or go to a business which has the primary purpose of selling alcohol.

McEvoy has to submit to random evaluations, complete a psychological evaluation, a domestic violence assessment and a cognitive behavioral assessment and any follow-up recommendations. He cannot have contact with the person he stole the purse from and must maintain absolute sobriety.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.