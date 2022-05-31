Baraboo man pleads to lesser charge after facing 2 counts of sexual assault of child

A family is looking toward the future after seeing the man charged with sexually assaulting their child admit to one of the accusations in court Friday.

Harold Drew Jackson, 37, of Baraboo, was found guilty in Sauk County Circuit Court of a felony count of exposing genitals to a child. As part of an agreement between prosecutors and the defense attorney, a charge of first-degree sexual assault of a child under 13 and misdemeanor bail jumping were dismissed, but “read in,” which means they will be considered in sentencing.

A parent of the child wrote in a victim impact statement that the family was looking forward to no longer enduring the drawn out court proceedings, which included a finding that Jackson was not competent to stand trial and delays caused by COVID-19.

“I am so proud of the strength of our little beautiful…family,” wrote the parent. “We are what we created. All of us have some of the most solid backbones to know what family stands for. To know their parents will forever have their backs. After years of therapy, mentorship…we are stronger and nearly healed. May we now find closure and move on from the nightmare that has been the last three years.”

Barrett found Jackson competent to proceed in the court case during a Nov. 2 hearing, during which West Benn psychiatrist Craig Schoenecker testified to Jackson’s competency. Schoenecker had been the doctor to declare him incompetent in February 2021. Competency evaluation documents are sealed to the public to ensure the health care privacy of the accused.

Jackson was charged in August 2019. According to the criminal complaint, a then 11-year-old told adults that Jackson had groped them in a Lake Delton restaurant and had assaulted the child at least one other time while helping a family member move out of a nursing home.

Jackson denied the allegations and said “his hand was slipping a bit” but he did not assault the child.

The exposure of genitals charge was amended as part of a plea deal from a count of first-degree sexual assault of a child. Jackson will tentatively not serve prison time as part of a partial agreement between attorneys and will be ordered to probation instead.

Barrett ordered a presentence investigation be conducted without a sentencing recommendation. A “psychosexual evaluation” is already underway, per court records. Jackson remains on release with a $3,000 signature bond. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Aug. 29.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

