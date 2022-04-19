Baraboo man sees case alleging negligent care in death of his father dismissed

A Baraboo man accused of negligently causing the death of his ill father has had his felony charge dismissed.

Paul J. Jorgensen, 54, had been charged with felony negligently subjecting an individual at risk of abuse and causing death.

According to the criminal complaint, Jorgensen took the man to the SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo where he was admitted Feb. 3, 2020. He was transferred to St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison two days later because of the need for a higher level of care. Roughly two weeks later, he was transferred to a Veterans Affairs nursing home and put into hospice care, where he died March 1, 2020.

St. Mary’s officials reported Jorgensen to Adult Protective Services after his father was brought to the hospital. According to the complaint, the 85-year-old man died after the ulcer became infected and the infection spread to his bones.

The Sauk County District Attorney’s Office filed to dismiss the case. In the request for dismissal, prosecutors noted that they no longer believed there is “sufficient evidence to meet its burden of proof” after a nurse who specializes in wound care examined the man shortly after his admittance to St. Mary’s.

Jorgensen’s “care of his father was not criminal,” the dismissal request said, but it was “ordinary negligence to a high degree.” There was also “significant doubt” about the cause of the man’s death because of evidence it may have been caused by a medical condition unrelated to his care. The condition was referred to as a Kennedy Terminal Ulcer, which has an unknown cause but generally develops in a geriatric person’s final weeks of life.

