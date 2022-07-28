Baraboo man sentenced for 5th OWI after fleeing crash

A Baraboo man arrested in November 2020 after leaving the scene of a crash along State Highway 33 was recently sentenced for his fifth offense of drunken driving.

Ryan T. Fearn, 44, entered a guilty plea to a fifth offense OWI during a July 21 sentencing hearing in Sauk County Circuit Court. A felony count of fifth-offense driving with a prohibited alcohol content was dismissed by request of prosecutors.

Prosecutor Natalia Gess argued that Fearn should be sentenced to 18 months in prison and 18 months of extended supervision. His attorney, Teuta Jonuzi, recommended 2 to 3 years of probation and if Fearn were to violate the terms of that probation, he would immediately be sent to prison.

Circuit Court Judge Wendy Klicko sentenced Fearn to one year of prison and two years of extended supervision with two days of jail credit for time already served.

Fearn was arrested in November 2021 by Wisconsin State Troopers along Man Mount Road in the town of Greenfield. His gray Volkswagen was spotted at the scene of a crash along Hwy 33 near County Highway X earlier that day.

According to the criminal complaint:

A trooper pulled Fearn over after noting the vehicle crossed traffic lines. When troopers asked Fearn where he had been, he said he was driving from Driftless Glen Distillery in Baraboo. Fearn told them he had four alcoholic drinks but had stopped drinking roughly two hours earlier.

Fearn refused to perform field sobriety tests, telling officers he didn’t “want to jump through the hoops.” He also refused a preliminary breath test and was arrested. Troopers found a nearly empty sample bottle of bourbon in the backseat and a bottle of Bud Light in the trunk.

Court records show Fearn was convicted of OWIs in December 1998, May 2001, August 2004 and December 2010.

As conditions of the extended supervision, Fearn was ordered to provide a DNA sample, undergo an alcohol and other drug assessment and maintain absolute sobriety. His license will be revoked for three years and he was ordered to install an ignition interlock device immediately into his vehicle and maintain it for three years after regaining his license.