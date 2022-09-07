Baraboo man sentenced for bowling alley theft

A Baraboo man was recently sentenced for stealing from a prize machine at a local bowling alley.

Jason A. Brilliott, 44, pleaded guilty June 16 to felony burglary of Thunderbird Lanes, 1117 Eighth St. Sauk County Circuit Judge Michael Screnock sentenced Brilliott Aug. 30 to four years in prison and five years of extended supervision.

A felony bail-jumping charge was dismissed, but “read in,” meaning it was considered in sentencing.

As conditions of supervision, Brilliott must maintain absolute sobriety and complete an alcohol- and drug-use assessment and comply with any recommendations for treatment. Brilliott is also prohibited from having contact with the bowling alley.

Brilliott was granted 110 days of credit for time served in jail after refusing to sign a $2,500 signature bond in April 2021. Brilliott was released on bond in July 2021 on the condition he have no contact with Thunderbird Lanes.

According to the criminal complaint:

A bowling alley employee called police after arriving to find a glass door to the business smashed. Surveillance footage from the bowling alley showed two people wearing masks approached the north side of the building around 5 a.m. on bicycles. They kicked in a glass window on the east side and entered the business.

One pointed at a prize machine and the other pulled a hammer from a backpack before using it to break the glass case of the machine and remove cash from inside.

While reviewing surveillance footage, police found that the day before the burglary Brilliott entered the business through an unlocked door when it was closed. He could be seen examining the machine before taking a set of keys from near the bar area and leaving.

Brilliott was arrested three days later after police received a call about him going through items in a truck parked in a public lot at Oak Street and Second Avenue. He initially ran away when encountered riding a bike along Water Street, but was arrested.

During an interview with police, Brilliott said he stole the keys and returned with a man named Anthony Wilson, who was sentenced in February by a federal judge for assaulting a man and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

Wilson broke the window at the business before entering it, then broke the machine and took money, giving Brilliott $40 out of the total, Brilliott said.

In addition to the theft of Thunderbird Lanes, Brilliott was sentenced to one year in prison and two years of extended supervision for a charge of felony theft of movable property. He was also found guilty of third-offense intoxicated driving and sentenced to one year in the Sauk County Jail.

Screnock ruled the sentences can be served concurrently.