Baraboo man sentenced for child sexual assault

A Baraboo man recently sentenced for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old received more prison time because he was on probation at the time for a burglary a decade ago.

Reginald Baxter Jr., 44, had his probation revoked Nov. 18. Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Wendy Klicko sentenced Baxter to two years in prison and two years of extended supervision for violating the conditions of his probation. He was convicted in November 2011 after pleading guilty to a felony count of burglary.

Baxter was arrested after his neighbor recognized him as the man who broke into her Reedsburg apartment, waited behind her bedroom door and jumped at her while wearing socks on his hands. The woman said her attacker slapped her and tried to hold her down but she managed to get out of his grasp and escape through her apartment door. He stole a purse and $300, the woman said.

The woman later saw Baxter and knocked on his door to confront him. She told police he put his finger on his lips and shut his door.

DNA evidence left behind on the socks and a can of beer provided the evidence to prove Baxter was the burglar. Because of his conviction in that case and for retail theft in 2010, Baxter was on probation when he sexually assaulted a 12-year-old at a Baraboo residence.

The child told a forensic interviewer at Safe Harbor Child Advocacy Center in Madison that Baxter began the groping when the child was asleep. The 12-year-old made an excuse to leave the room after waking up. Baxter asked the child to return to him and asked if had made the child uncomfortable before attempting to grope the 12-year-old again. The child ran and said Baxter did not pursue a second time.

Klicko sentenced Baxter to nine years in prison and nine years of extended supervision for the felony charge of second-degree sexual assault of a child during a hearing Sept. 13 after he entered a no contest plea. Counts of child enticement and causing mental harm to a child were dismissed, but “read in,” which means they were considered in sentencing.

The prison time can be served concurrently to the sentence Baxter received for violating his parole. Klicko ordered Baxter to submit a DNA sample and register as a sex offender for life. He was also instructed to undergo alcohol and other drug assessment and treatment and any other counseling his probation agent may assign him. Baxter was granted jail credit of 392 days for time already served.