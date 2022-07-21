Baraboo man sentenced in federal court for meth sales

A Baraboo man was sentenced Wednesday in federal court for possessing “significant amounts of methamphetamine” with intent to sell it.

Carl Rabe, 44, entered a guilty plea April 26 to the U.S. Western District Court. Judge William M. Conley sentenced Rabe to 8 years in prison.

According to information released by U.S. Attorney Timothy O’Shea, Rabe was arrested after investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies. Investigators found Rabe and others sold meth in western Wisconsin.

Investigators from the Richland-Iowa-Grant Drug Task Force watched Rabe meet with the driver of a truck in October at a parking lot in Lancaster. Rabe had an outstanding warrant and was on probation for previous drug charges. He was arrested by an investigator and a Lancaster Police Department K9 officer. The driver of the pickup admitted to planning to purchase meth.

Police found 425 grams of meth in Rabe’s car, along with a scale and packaging material.

Conley referred to Rabe as “someone who embraced the drug trafficking lifestyle” during the sentencing hearing. Rabe entered a “major drug trafficking network” after partnering with Christopher Fernette, 45, of Prairie du Chien, and Dillan Boydston, 39, of Waukon, Iowa, Conley said. The group worked to get three pounds of methamphetamine from a supplier in Minnesota.

Conley sentenced Fernette June 29 to 120 months in prison. Boydston is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 3.