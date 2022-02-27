 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Baraboo man sentenced in federal court

  • 0
Judge with gavel
iSTOCK

A man who fled from the Ho-Chunk casino after assaulting a man while armed in the parking lot was sentenced in the U.S. Western District of Wisconsin court for illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

Wilson 060921

Wilson

Anthony James Wilson, 29, of Baraboo, was sentenced Wednesday by Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson to 37 months in federal prison. Wilson was also sentenced to three following years of extended release.

Wilson had previously been convicted of felony possession of narcotics and robbery by use of force in March in Milwaukee County Court. According to a statement released by U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea, Wilson had also been convicted of stealing a firearm. The previous convictions “were significant concerns” for the judge and “indicated a need to protect the public.”

Wilson was arrested in June after leading Sauk County Sheriff’s deputies on a chase from the casino to West Baraboo while driving a Saturn Ion. He fled from the scene and again when deputies tried to pull him over. He was eventually caught after fleeing on foot and hid in the neighborhood.

People are also reading…

After being questioned, Wilson admitted to having possession of a gun that he had hidden while hiding from police. Wilson agreed to show them where it was due to its close proximity to a nearby school that had been locked down during the search. Wilson said he hid the gun where children couldn’t find it. Police found the Smith & Wesson .357 magnum revolver loaded with six rounds.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News