Baraboo man sentenced in federal court

A man who fled from the Ho-Chunk casino after assaulting a man while armed in the parking lot was sentenced in the U.S. Western District of Wisconsin court for illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

Anthony James Wilson, 29, of Baraboo, was sentenced Wednesday by Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson to 37 months in federal prison. Wilson was also sentenced to three following years of extended release.

Wilson had previously been convicted of felony possession of narcotics and robbery by use of force in March in Milwaukee County Court. According to a statement released by U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea, Wilson had also been convicted of stealing a firearm. The previous convictions “were significant concerns” for the judge and “indicated a need to protect the public.”

Wilson was arrested in June after leading Sauk County Sheriff’s deputies on a chase from the casino to West Baraboo while driving a Saturn Ion. He fled from the scene and again when deputies tried to pull him over. He was eventually caught after fleeing on foot and hid in the neighborhood.

After being questioned, Wilson admitted to having possession of a gun that he had hidden while hiding from police. Wilson agreed to show them where it was due to its close proximity to a nearby school that had been locked down during the search. Wilson said he hid the gun where children couldn’t find it. Police found the Smith & Wesson .357 magnum revolver loaded with six rounds.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.