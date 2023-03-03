Two Baraboo residents were arrested on separate charges following a high-risk search warrant on Friday.

According to a release from Baraboo Police Department Capt. Ryan LaBroscian, members of the Sauk County Emergency Response team executed the warrant in the 900 block of Moore Street in Baraboo. Two adults at the residence, 49-year-old Robert Scace and 73-year-old Paul Anderson, were taken into custody without incident after officers located child pornography and a firearm.

Scace was charged with possession of child pornography and Anderson received a charge for possession of a firearm by a felon. The charges were referred to the Sauk County District Attorney's office as part of the ongoing investigation.

Officers and deputies of the police departments in Baraboo, Lake Delton, Reedsburg, and Sauk Prairie and the Sauk County Sheriff's Office comprise the Sauk County Emergency Response Team.