Baraboo ministry set to host mental health focused event series

Nearly 1 in 5 adults in the United States experience a mental health issue in their lifetime, according to the National Alliance of Mental Illness.

Out of those, 8% are diagnosed with depression. Those are the people members of the First Presbyterian Church Outreach Ministry hope to help by hosting their first Soup for the Soul event Jan. 15.

One of the ministry organizers, Darlene Otto, said it was not a difficult topic to consider when she and fellow organizer Anne Crane began planning an annual project roughly three months ago.

“Every time we turn on the the TV, or the newspaper, or radio, it’s about depression and suicides, so we went from there,” Otto said.

The Outreach Ministry serves to help the community “outside the walls of the church,” Otto said. They plan one large project and a few small ones every year, Crane said.

The aim of the event is to provide a meal to anyone and everyone throughout the community and Sauk County who wants to learn more about mental illness. The first event will focus on depression. Guest speakers include Brenda Statz, of the Farmer Angel Network, which focuses on providing education and fellowship with a focus on mental health within a rural network, and veterans counselor and social worker Travis Leland.

A second event, planned for Feb. 19, will focus on the stigma of mental health in men and young people. The third, set for March 19, is slated to address mental health issues in women and talk about the process of grieving.

“We wanted to have professionals in case someone had a question, or was having a hard time or had questions that we can’t answer,” Otto said. “We just thought it was important to have people with experience and knowledge.”

There will be a table dedicated to providing resources for anyone seeking help or more information on different types of mental illness. While depression is prevalent, anxiety disorders account for 19% of annual common mental illnesses among U.S. adults.

There is no age restriction. The organizers want as many people within the community and the county as possible to attend. They are uncertain what the room will look like because as of the first week of January, no one had called to make a reservation. They encourage people who want to come to call ahead, even if they want to remain anonymous, so that those making the meal have an idea of how much food to prepare. Those looking to RSVP or have questions can call 608-963-4470.

Jill Ellinwood, Integrated Services Program manager for the Sauk County Department of Human Services, contributed to the planning process by providing information to Crane and Otto. The church event is positive because it shows people who are living with a mental health issue that the community cares and wants to encourage communication, Ellinwood said.

“Suicide rates are generally above the rates of homicide and we don’t talk about it,” Ellinwood said. “There’s a lot of stigma, there’s a lot of shame around it…so, I think having the community, not just the professionals, to be talking about it like you would with diabetes or other type of health condition, that these are conditions that are treatable and there’s help out there.”

The event is being organized by those affiliated with the church and will be held within the building at 416 Ash St. in Baraboo. Part of that work is to show that people dealing with feelings of shame are supported by their community.

“We want to offer a faith-based support for people,” Crane said. “There shouldn’t be this shame or that you’ve sinned or you’ve done anything wrong in the eyes of God. God is here to support you.”

While they want to offer that comfort, Crane said, there is no requirement to be a person of any type of faith to attend.

Organizers plan to not only provide for those who have an issue, but for those around them.

“It seems like everybody’s been touched by mental illness in one form,” Otto said. “It’s really important to help the families as well as the person who’s going through a hard time.”

They hope to see full tables in coming months as they host the free meals. By providing resources to anyone who attends, the ministry organizers said they hope to help even just one person better understand where to find help when they need it.

“It’s not a topic people talk about,” Otto said. “And it’s hard to talk to someone who is depressed, and I think everyone feels so helpless; ‘How can we help?’ We’re just hoping this raises awareness and resources for people to get the help or at least get some answers.”

If you or someone you know is dealing with suicidal thoughts or a mental health crisis, call or text 988 in Sauk County or crisis services at 608-355-4200 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.

