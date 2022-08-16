Baraboo mom couldn't find a hunting book for her kids, so she wrote one

The sun started to peek over the tall grass. She had been sitting in the blind since dark. The morning sun rose and so did a buck, coming into view. She trembled. She held her bow. It was her first time hunting.

She watched the buck feed; walk through the woods. It was beautiful, she thought. Could she actually release an arrow that day?

She waited. The buck came into view again to her right. It took to the trail in front of her. Now was the time. She took a deep breath, drew back, slowly let out her breath, and released the arrow. The buck ran straight out, veered right, and laid down some 50 yards from the stand. She had taken down her first buck. She cried happy tears.

"I will never forget that day," said Baraboo's Kimberly Ondriska. "I am so thankful to have been introduced to this way of life. I am a hunter."

She's married now and has two kids. One is two-and-a-half. The other is 16 months. She wanted to read them a story about hunting, the magic of it, the conservation efforts done by hunters, the ethics of hunting, the beauty of it like she experienced that first time. There weren't many books like she was hoping to read. So, she's written her own. Available on Amazon, H is for Hunting, illustrated by Siddhant Jumde, teaches the ABCs in a rhyming, hunting-themed way to engage young readers and, possibly, future hunting enthusiasts.

"I fell in love with archery and bow hunting," said the 37-year-old education consultant for FranklinCovey Education - Leader in Me - Wisconsin. "I wish I had known that either existed earlier in life."

She didn't grow up in a hunting family. From Jacksonville, Florida, she was never much interested in it. She was an animal lover. She could never kill one. It seemed crazy to her. She pictured violence, cruelty. After meeting her hunting boyfriend, now her husband, taking hunting courses and educating herself she learned that "hunting was a good thing and something I can enjoy."

To instill that joy early on for children, she wrote the book. "Hunting," said said, "can teach preparation, patience, conservation, resilience, tenacity, safety, compassion. A love of nature."

Ondriska loves nature. "I think that hunting is an amazing tradition." Why not, she asks, harvest the animals you eat ethically, knowing where it came from? Why not spend time with your family in nature, enjoying the gifts given us?

"I hope my book starts to shift the paradigm," she said, feeling like hunting and hunters are oftentimes given a negative perception by those who aren't educated. "Hunting can be a very positive experience for families and conservation."

Ondriska has a fishing book in the works and another hunting book. She's hoping to create a series of books for young readers that supports a love and respect for the outdoors. "We need to get children back outside and create traditions as families again."

It won't be long before her own children grow up. Perhaps, soon, she'll take them out to a stand. Watch the morning break. See the beauty of the day in her children's eyes. They'll see a deer come into view. "It is truly magical," she said of hunting. "Even more magical now that I have two little ones."