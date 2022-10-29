Baraboo narrows police chief candidates to 3

Baraboo Police and Fire Commissioners have narrowed the field of potential candidates to serve as police chief down to three.

The finalists are Interim Baraboo Police Chief Rob Sinden, Baraboo Police Lt. Ryan Labroscian and retired Cedar Rapids Police Department patrol division commander Al Fear.

Fear, who retired in 2020 to care for his father after a dementia diagnosis, has been continuing his education and said he wants to return to law enforcement to offer help he knows he can give.

“I’ve been losing sleep because I feel like I have more to offer,” Fear said.

Fear, Labroscian and Sinden shared their law enforcement experience in front of a group of mostly city officials and less than 10 city residents during a public forum Wednesday at City Hall.

Fear boasted a breadth of experience with the 220 officer Cedar Rapids department, with work investigating homicides, combating narcotics, overseeing a field officer training program and serving as a K-9 officer for more than a decade. The department saw 140,000 calls annually, Fear said.

Part of the newly crafted city Strategic Plan calls on the police chief to be oriented toward community based policing. The plan was adopted after former police chief Mark Schauf retired May 6. Crafting that plan delayed the hiring of a new chief by the PFC until after it was adopted with the updated job description.

All three of the candidates emphasized that the practice of community policing is vital for a successful department.

“It’s what we do,” Labroscian said, noting that his plan would include “being really interactive with the community, like we already do, but just taking it a step further.”

There would be more programs to allow children and adults to meet police officers. One part of community involvement often overlooked, Labroscian said, is the participation in a number of facets of everyday life by officers when they are not wearing a uniform.

“That’s another way we’re interwoven within the fabric of our community,” Labroscian said.

Labroscian holds an associate degree in criminal justice and is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in organizational leadership. Policing has been a part of his family. His grandfather served in the Chicago Police Department for 30 years. His uncle was an officer in St. Charles, Illinois, for two decades before joining the U.S. Department of Defense.

Labroscian himself has been on the Baraboo Police Department for more than 20 years, serving before that as part of the U.S. Marine Corps. He has been “blessed” to be in Baraboo, Labroscian said, working during his time with the department as a patrol officer, field training officer, patrol supervisor and state certified firearms instructor.

Fear received an associate degree in criminal justice, a bachelor’s degree in organizational leadership and is pursuing a master’s degree in clinical mental health counseling.

Mental health has been a focus for him in recent years, Fear said, after he began as director of the Eastern Iowa Heroin Initiative in 2014. Fear traveled the state of Iowa to educate people on the opioid epidemic and addiction and informed state legislators to help them write law to help those with substance abuse addictions.

“That program changed my life, it really changed my life,” Fear said. “Community and outreach has been my passion from then on.”

Mental health issues have been a recent focus of the Baraboo police as well, Sinden said, noting that an uptick in related calls has prompted the consideration of budgeting for the addition of an expert in handling mental health issues.

“We’re experiencing a double-digit increase in mental health related contacts right now,” Sinden said. “That’s concerning. My idea is to hire a non sworn, non uniformed, specially trained mental health professional to assist in handling those contacts in our community that require mental health expertise.”

Police do well, but with the addition of an expert, Sinden said, those numbers could go down and prevent repeat contacts. The department has been talking extensively about that idea, Labroscian said. The department does not have that cost included in its 2023 budget.

“If we could do that, it would change the dynamic of an officer responding to all mental health calls,” Labroscian said. “Because we can really decipher; if there’s a violent situation then yes, that’s an officer, but if it’s someone who, they need help, they’re asking for help and they just need the resources, then we could have the professional go to them.”

Mental health wellness for staff has also been a focus, Labroscian said, with the addition of a chaplain two years ago and implementation of new programs to help employees stay mentally well. Chaplains also help residents on “tough calls,” Labroscian said.

After his father died, Fear founded The Guardian Training Institute, which focuses on supporting mental health and mental wellness for first responders because the leading cause of death for that occupation is suicide.

“My mission is to slow those down,” Fear said. “I want to create positive, effective change. We need to be the innovators of change, rather than waiting for someone else to tell us what to do.”

While he is not from Baraboo or Wisconsin, Fear and his wife, Kathy, have been visiting the area for more than a decade. They began coming to Sauk County when his children, now adults, were young. They visited Wisconsin Dells attractions first, but over the years, because they enjoy outdoor recreational activities, they began to visit more of Baraboo and Fear said they have spoken about moving there in the past.

In Iowa, Fear already dealt with programs being considered in Baraboo, like Coffee With A Cop, which allows for a “neutral” meeting between residents and any police officer, Sinden said. In Cedar Falls, there are already liaisons from an organization called Foundation 2 Crisis Services riding along as a mental health team. The city would likely benefit from new ideas and “fresh eyes,” Fear said.

“Community policing, it’s not just a tagline,” Fear said. “To me, it’s a way of life. It’s the way you should always be treating people and it’s the way all law enforcement should be done right now. If you don’t know the people in your community, then you’re failing your community.”

Fear plans to make long lasting relationships and eliminate barriers through clear, transparent communication if chosen for the job. Officers would go to every event, be a part of the community in a number of ways, he said.

“We’re not here to necessarily be warriors, we’re here to be guardians,” Fear said.

After retirement, Fear received training to be able to teach a number of elements in everyday police, such as deescalation, crisis intervention, resiliency and recruitment and retention.

“I’ve educated myself every single day to become a better leader and I hope to bring that here,” Fear said. “I don’t want to be the guy who says, ‘That’s the way we’ve always done it.’ I hate that phrase because we always need to be moving forward.”

Sinden has been with the Baraboo Police Department for more than 30 years, serving as a patrol officer, patrol sergeant, lieutenant and captain before spending the last six months as interim chief.

“I’ve never been so proud of a group of men and women as I am of this group we have now,” Sinden said. “The philosophy has always been to work together with our community to solve problems. Job No. 1 is the safety and security of everyone in this city and we’ve never lost sight of that, never will lose sight of that.”

Sinden founded the citizens police academy in 1994, an eight-week program which allowed members of the public to take classes to better understand the daily duties of police officers. It lasted for 18 years, Sinden said, spawning an alumni association which raises needed funds for the department.

Baraboo has 27 sworn officers and two community service officers. The department has a proud history of community policing and has been committed for years to create partnerships with the community to solve problems, Sinden said.

“My pride in this agency runs very deep,” Sinden said. “But I’m not so proud to think we can’t make improvements.”

The strategic plan process highlighted departmental needs. For the police, a need was a better feedback method not only for the public to share with the department, but for the department to speak to the public as well.

“Community policing is not just a series of programs,” Sinden said. “Community policing is a philosophy held by every individual in that department. Community policing isn’t optional. It hasn’t been optional for years. It’s a part of every good police department and if I’m sitting in the chief’s chair, it’s going to not be optional again. It’s absolutely part of our agency, it has been a part of our agency and it will grow in our agency.”