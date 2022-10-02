Baraboo officials receive first environmental awards from sustainability group

Though Powered Up Baraboo, an organization focused on climate change and sustainability, was officially formed three years ago, it held its first kick-off event Friday as a way to build support among like-minded people in the area who may not have that feeling of connection, said co-president Marianne Cotter.

“Doing climate change work is challenging, and I think it’s important to build community and to know that we are not alone,” Cotter said. “We really wanted this to be a social thing, and to be fun, but also to celebrate all of the accomplishments we’ve been able to manage this year.”

The event, “Want to Do S’More for the Environment?” attracted roughly two dozen people to the Greg Wise Pavilion in Maxwell Potter Conservancy, where they applauded two local “climate champions.” After speeches were given, children and adults gathered around two bonfires not far from the Baraboo River, roasting marshmallows as twilight fell.

The Golden LED Lightbulb Award for Leadership in Sustainability was presented for the first time to two local officials. Mike Hardy, director of the Baraboo Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department, and Mike Kohlman, vice president of the Baraboo School District Board of Education.

Both were given a trophy in the shape of a golden light bulb, the first of its kind from Powered Up Baraboo.

“We knew that the Baraboo School District solar project just could not have happened without Mike Kohlman’s leadership,” Cotter said. “We also really wanted to support all that Mike Hardy is doing. … Him talking about his own journey of learning. I think we all need to recognize we are on this learning curve. We are all learning about what it means to live sustainably.”

A big piece of the reason for recognizing Hardy has been the work he has done alongside the organization to make the Baraboo Civic Center more sustainable, in part by installing LED light bulbs throughout the old building.

“This is a small step for us, obviously,” Hardy said. “Light bulbs are something that is pretty easy that everyone should be doing that’s affordable, which is important for us at the city, because we’re always challenged to find money.”

Powered Up Baraboo member David Wernecke said Kohlman brought a work ethic aimed at making the world better for students when he spearheaded the effort to establish solar panels at Baraboo High School and Jack Young Middle School in the spring.

“He brought his humility, curiosity and drive to learning and translating relevant information on solar so he and his colleagues could make an informed decision,” Wernecke said. “In the process, he helped increase the level of understanding and willingness to discuss renewable energy and energy efficient technology in the school district and in the community.”

The school board approved panel installation unanimously in January. Powered Up Baraboo helped in securing the project contracted with electric construction company Westphal and Co., of Madison, for a combined cost of more than $512,000. Powered Up Baraboo raised $60,000 in funds for the work.

“What was great about the school project was that not only does it reduce global warming, but it also was financially beneficial to the school district,” Kohlman said. “It really was a win-win project.”

Powered Up Baraboo secretary Joan Wheeler commended Hardy for his continued education in managing the environment for more than 27 years in parks and recreation departments.

“Mike has continued his education to broaden his knowledge and skills,” Wheeler said. “Mike has shown his commitment to learning about best practices and sustainability, and ways to reduce this city’s carbon footprint.”

Starting out, Hardy did not have an invested interest in forestry. He went into municipal programs with a focus on recreation, coaching children and overseeing programs. Certifications came later, after a lack of diversified staff meant someone needed to take over those responsibilities.

Hardy has served as the city’s parks director since 2009. He earned certification as an arborist and as a municipal specialist, as well as a green stormwater infrastructure certificate from the National Recreation and Parks Association. In the spring, he gained a certificate in green parks operations through Indiana University.

Hardy announced to the crowd that the department is working to craft a green parks initiative. That way, no matter who is in charge, there will be a policy and plan adopted by the city to outline future sustainability projects. The plan is to adopt the initiative in spring 2023.

The award was not only for him, Hardy said, because all of the work to make Baraboo more sustainable is being done by parks department workers.

“I saw it more as an award for the parks and rec department,” Hardy said. “Our staff has done a lot of the work. I’m accepting it on behalf of the department.”

The department is replacing its current bulbs with LEDs, evaluating how to fund solar panels at some city buildings and has replaced turf grass with rainwater and pollinated grasses, Hardy said. In working toward greener alternatives, Hardy said because the city and the county are already focused on preserving the environment, there has been more public understanding when trying to develop new improvements.

“It's been easy in that aspect,” Hardy said. “People are very accepting of it and they actually expect it. It’s been great seeing these things go on.”

Aside from the awards, group members focused on the goals they met within the last year and initiatives they want to succeed in the future. Action teams shared their focus to create more community partnerships as a way to implement more projects.

“Taking action on climate change helps to create a sense of hope for the future,” Cotter said. “Sometimes the problem seems so huge and people want to just throw up their hands -- they don’t think there’s anything they can do -- but Powered Up Baraboo wants to be there to show that taking action as an individual is important. And we want to show people what those things are, but it’s even more important we take action together.”