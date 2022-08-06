Baraboo PFC takes new approach to hiring next police chief

The Baraboo Police and Fire Commission aims to take a new approach for hiring the next city police chief for the first time since 2011.

Chairperson Paul Kujak said a public forum, which has never been held in previous selection processes, will be held at 6 p.m. Aug. 17 in City Hall.

“It’s an opportunity for us to explain the process to people, of what the PFC does in seeking and selecting a new chief,” Kujak said. “We are also, at this gathering, looking for public input from citizens, service groups and community groups as to what they would like to see in a new chief in our community.”

The event will be similar to a listening session, but with an educational component, Kujak said.

They will also take public feedback via email baraboopfc@cityofbaraboo.com from those who cannot attend.

Wisconsin Statute 62.13 dictates that the commission is in charge of personnel matters for both the police and fire departments.

However, they have been delayed in choosing a replacement for former chief Mark Schauf, who retired May 6, as Baraboo City Council members rewrote the position description for the first time since 2007.

City Administrator Casey Bradley said the new strategic plan that includes the rewrite will be considered for adoption at Tuesday’s council meeting. Council members discussed their preferences for community policing and decided a police chief with experience in proactive policing would be the best for the city.

“Obviously policing is a lot different today than in the early 2000s,” Bradley said.

Proactive policing includes “elements of proactivity include an emphasis on prevention, mobilizing resources based on police initiative, and targeting the broader underlying forces at work that may be driving crime and disorder. This contrasts with the standard model of policing, which involves an emphasis on reacting to particular crime events after they have occurred,” according to the book, “Proactive Policing: Effects on Crime and Communities.”

The timeline for hiring the next chief has solidified in recent months. The PFC held a special meeting Monday to discuss the steps it will take to make its choice. The position description will be posted nationwide and applicants will have 30 days to respond. They hope to have that posting up within a week, Kujak said. Though they don’t have a specific date for when they hope to hire someone, there are plans to hold interview panels and a community tour, meet-and-greet style.

Capt. Rob Sinden, who has spent 30 years in the Baraboo Police Department, is serving as interim chief. While officials are working to install a permanent replacement, Kujak said “in the meantime, the police department is in very, very good hands.”

“My biggest concern is they get the right candidate instead of rushing,” Bradley said. “It’s not the ideal situation having someone in interim status, but fortunately Rob Sinden has been there 30 years, so I’m not concerned.”