Baraboo pushes forward with EMS, fire consolidation

Emergency responders (copy)

Baraboo firefighters clean trucks outside the station in March 2020 after responding to a fire near Devil's Lake State Park. 

 NEWS REPUBLIC ARCHIVE

Baraboo Common Council members approved three resolutions Tuesday that will push forward a consolidation of the ambulance service and its city fire department as one organization with a new roof over its head, potentially in 2024.

Fire Chief Kevin Stieve said the formation of an ad hoc committee by city officials and a subcommittee of the Baraboo District Ambulance Service was vital in working toward a combined organization.

“This is the big one,” Stieve said. “The first thing that needs to be completed would be the governance and oversight.”

EMS and fire department combine

Baraboo District Ambulance Service workers moved into the former city hall building to occupy empty space alongside the Baraboo Fire Department after signing a lease in October 2020. 

The subcommittee of the BDAS commission will be joined by Stieve, EMS Chief Caleb Johnson, City Administrator Casey Bradley, Council President Joel Petty and Public Safety Committee Chairperson Tom Kolb.

Stieve referred to the group as “key policymakers” who will work together toward their goal.

“I have the utmost confidence in that process,” Stieve said. “It’s very important work; this is a big deal, not only for the city of Baraboo, but all people we serve.”

Baraboo Fire Department, Ambulance District consider merger

Composition of the ad hoc committee was unanimously agreed upon by the seven council members present with the caveat advocated by Petty that each member receive $35 per diem compensation for their time.

“I just think that at some point, appointed and elected officials sometimes get additional responsibilities added and added and yet, the base rate remains the same,” Petty said. “Most of us agree we’re here on a voluntary basis more than anything else, but I think some allocation is identical to what BDAS pays every commission member for their meetings.”

Council members Scott Sloan and Mike Plautz were absent.

Baraboo Fire Department

The Baraboo Fire Department, 135 Fourth St., is also the former city hall built in 1965. Ambulance workers and firefighters currently share space in the building, but hope to occupy a newly constructed facility in the next two years.

The combining of BDAS and the Baraboo Fire Department is the result of a study by the Center for Public Safety Management LLC of Washington, DC, which serves as a consulting firm for local government to “examine the needs of department organizational structure,” according to the company.

Audit outlines how Baraboo ambulance service lost revenue by mishandling claims

Currently, BDAS serves eight communities, including the city of Baraboo, which is its largest contributor. The communities are represented by members of the ambulance commission. Bradley said there had been discussion of working as one organization in the past, but no agreement had ever been reached. Talks of combining the services began after BDAS had to deal with financial issues brought on by mishandling of billing for services. An audit of the organization showed negligence in collecting money owed to the service through a lack of staff who understood the process as well as ineffective record-keeping.

Baraboo ambulance service plans sale of administrative building

Council members also agreed to hire CPSM for $31,500 to create a plan for the consolidation. The proposal projected that the work would start mid-February and be completed within 150 to 180 days. Consultants would analyze community risk and operational performance as a way to determine response strategies specific to safety concerns and demands that both firefighters and EMTs and paramedics face.

“It’s going to provide the road map for the consolidation,” Stieve said. “Obviously, a very necessary document. Initially, it will also assist in developing a mission statement and core values for the new organization.”

The third measure is the most preliminary. In 2019, the city had begun seeking contractors for work to build a combined fire and EMS facility, but was delayed. The measure passed by council members allows city staff and Bradley to edit the previous request for proposals and release it in order to secure a contractor. City Engineer Tom Pinion said there were roughly six or seven proposals during the previous period of requesting contractors submit bids for work.

Baraboo District Ambulance Service agrees to move into fire department

Firefighters and ambulance workers currently share the fire department at 135 4th St. after BDAS signed a five-year lease with the city in October 2020. The building is the former city hall, built in 1965, and though accommodating for EMTs and paramedics who have tight quarters in the neighboring Alma Waite building, Stieve has said in the past it isn’t an ideal setting for emergency workers as it ages.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

