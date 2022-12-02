Baraboo resident receives 'Mission in Motion' award

“What I do is very meaningful to me,” Tammy Harjung recently said. Harjung, a 38-year resident of Baraboo, is a rehab unit assistant at SSM Health St. Clare Hospital – Baraboo. “When I can help or assist other people, it feels natural and I just do it.”

Harjung couldn’t help but feel good recently, having won the hospital’s Mission in Motion Award. The award is given annually to an employee that, according to a recent press release, “exemplifies the hospital’s mission in an outstanding way.” Harjung was presented with a keepsake crystal, a fruit basket, and an award certificate.

“I was extremely surprised to be nominated,” she said. Harjung has been employed in the hospital’s rehab and therapy department for 32 years. “The best part of my job is meeting people and watching them grow stronger.”

SSM Health celebrates “Heritage Week” every November to honor its founding sisters and the history that underlies the hospital’s mission to provide exceptional compassionate care.

Their mission statement reads, “Through our exceptional health care services, we reveal the healing presence of God.” SSM Health is a Catholic, not-for-profit health system serving the comprehensive health needs of communities across the Midwest.

SSM Health St. Clare Hospital – Baraboo is Sauk County’s largest hospital. The 100-bed hospital provides radiation oncology, total joint replacement, women’s health services, and other specialty care.

Harjung said, “Our staff all work hard to achieve great results for our patients. It makes me very proud to work here.”

Other nominees for the year’s award include Johnny Holt, emergency department director; Geri Leibfried, lab technician specialist; and Stephanie Wilkinson, safety and quality specialist.

The winning Mission in Motion Award nomination for Harjung, submitted by a colleague, read, in part, “Tammy’s title definitely does not encompass the work that she does…There are so many things Tammy handles and takes care of that have nothing to do with rehab services and the work that Tammy does for her department.”

Harjung is modest. It’s who she is. “I always treat our patients as if they were my parents and how I would like them to be treated!” That is, to say, “With a smile, assistance when needed, compassion and understanding, and maybe a hug here and there.”