Baraboo’s First Congregational United Church of Christ’s 150-year journey

Orie Eilertson’s favorite parts of a First Congregational United Church of Christ’s Sunday service is at the beginning and at the end. The church, celebrating its 175th anniversary this coming Sunday, Nov. 13, with a special service and community potluck afterward, welcomes congregants to Sunday service with gathering music and an affirming statement.

The statement says, “No matter who you are or where you are in life’s journey, to new visitors and old friends, to people of all colors, cultures, classes, ages, abilities, gender, family type and sexual orientation,” it continues, the beginning part that Eilertson likes a lot, “to all who have no church home, need strength, want to follow Christ, have doubts, or do not believe, to believers and questioners, and questioning believers, welcome to this just peace, open, and affirming congregation of the United Church of Christ.”

There is no question that the journey of the church and, with it, the journey of Baraboo itself and, with that, the spiritual journey of Eilertson and the thousands of people who have worshipped in the church since it began one cold Saturday evening in December 1847 in a log hut on 7th Avenue, is, and continues to be, important and inspiring.

“To be a part of this community,” Eilertson said, “is a special thing.”

The local United Church of Christ community, a progressive one from the start, has been around a long while. Their first communion was the day after it was organized in 1847. One of their first resolves was that female members of the church be allowed to vote, a rather bold decision at the time.

“We offer a different outlook on Christianity,” said Susan Eldred-Kujawa, a member of the church for nearly 40 years. “We are progressive and liberal minded. We don’t all agree,” she confided, “but you are accepted here.”

The church has a long history of progressive thinking. In 1849 the congregation stated: “We believe slavery to be inhuman, unjust, unscriptural and therefore sinful; we promise to regard slavery as a sin of the greatest magnitude.”

In 1918 they supported women’s suffrage. Wisconsin became one of the first states in the Union to vote in favor of ratifying the 19th Amendment. In the 1960s, the local church protested in the Vietnam War. In 1967, William Lewis was called to be the pastor, the first Black UCC pastor in Wisconsin. In 1986, First Congregational UCC called the first woman pastor, Diane Shaw, to Baraboo. In 2002, the church became an “open and affirming” congregation, after careful study of sexual orientations and gender identities.

The church’s current pastor is Doug Fouth. He has been in the pulpit since 2003.

“The church gives openness to change,” Eilertson said. “No matter what the issues are: LGBTQ, social justice, race, equality. It gives the community a place to come, be heard, to become more connected.”

With women’s rights on the forefront of today’s political happenings, the church is eagerly tackling difficult topics like abortion and physical and mental abuse. Further, Eldred-Kujawa stated, “We are learning more about mental health issues and how we can be a better support to those in need.” She continued, “We want to learn how to be present; to be here for everyone.”

Here, the physical church is the third in the congregation’s history in Baraboo. The building itself is over 100 years old. The first house of worship was affectionately called ‘the little red brick church.’ The church’s first pastor, Warren Cochran, helped make the brick, deliver the brick, and construct the church with the brick.

Next, after the Civil War, came a white frame church that stood on Third Avenue. The congregation remained there until it moved again to its current location. The white church was recycled. Much of the foundation of that church is part of the foundation for the church standing today, one that was dedicated in early 1895.

A great banquet was had with the new church being built. They ate escalloped oysters, roast turkey, ham, cakes, ice cream.

“I came to a chili feed,” Eldred-Kujawa said, her first exposure to the local church. “The people were friendly. The people came up to us like we were family. My kids were baptized here.”

Eilertson’s grandchild has been, too. “Good people here,” he said.

The benediction and choral response is another of Eilertson’s favorite aspects of a church service. Congregants face each other across the center aisle and sing blessings to one another. “God be with you ‘til we meet again. God be in you – go in peace.”

Perhaps for the next 175 years, the community will meet for chili suppers and baptisms; choir practices and church services; progressing forward, the past always near.