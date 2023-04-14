Officials in Sauk County are taking steps to address a shortage of firefighters and emergency medical technicians in central Wisconsin with plans to build two new first-responder stations and training facilities in Baraboo.

"Everybody is struggling to fill those positions," Baraboo City Administrator Casey Bradley said during a Tuesday City Council meeting. "Right now, the only way to get anyone through fire training is to send them to Madison. There's nothing in central Wisconsin for firefighters and these people are volunteers."

The $22.8 million to $29.6 million project by Madison Area Technical College, the University of Wisconsin, Baraboo and Sauk County includes a main facility on Baraboo's southwest side on a vacant plot between Highway 136 and Commerce Avenue along Sauk Avenue. It is slated to be 38,270 square feet and two stories, and could include a basement.

A second, satellite facility would be at the intersection of 12th Street and Taft Avenue. The single-story station would be just over 13,000 square feet and would include a fire apparatus bay, smaller living quarters, and decontamination and exercise areas.

Currently, Baraboo fire and EMS services are located downtown, but would be moved out upon completion of the new facilities. Bradley said there are early discussions of a hotel being built on the current site after the first responder services are gone.

Project architect Laura Eysnogle of Eau Claire-based Wendel Cos. said the first floor of the main facility would include apparatus bays for fire and EMS equipment, administration and training space, a space for law enforcement and a decontamination area. The second floor will feature living and exercise spaces for staff.

The satellite facility would be "a mini version of all the other things that are at Station 1," Eysnogle said. It is also slated to be a city polling place for nearby residents.

The overall project would host an extensive training program in partnership with MATC and the University of Wisconsin-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County and serve high school and college-aged students interested in becoming first responders, particularly for the volunteer departments in central and western Wisconsin.

Volunteer firefighters, most of whom have full-time employment, currently sacrifice nights and weekends for training, and Bradley said the facility in Baraboo would "take an hour travel time out of their schedule."

"We talked about EMT, advanced EMT, paramedic, firefighter 1, firefighter 2," Shawna Marquardt, Portage and Reedsburg regional director for MATC, said at the meeting. "Doing an academic plan for this training center that made sense and was also in collaboration with our partners at UW-Platteville. Everybody has a place in this educational role."

Eysnogle discussed four possible training area concepts ranging in size from 1,635 to 10,685 square feet. All four concepts propose training be done at the main facility, either in separate buildings or ones attached to the main facility.

Eysnogle said the project's cost will depend on its final design, and Bradley said the land for the two facilities is slated to be turned over to Baraboo's Community Development Authority, which would then apply for a 40-year financing plan with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to cover most of the facilities' costs.

Bradley said that he is hoping the city of Baraboo and Sauk County each contribute roughly $1.4 million to the project. Equipment used in training is expected to cost about $2.5 million, Marquardt said — money that she requested from Gov. Tony Evers' office and that Evers later put in his proposed 2023-25 state budget.

If all funding is approved, groundbreaking at both sites would likely occur in the late fall or early winter. The fire and EMS services need city approval, while the training center would hopefully involve Sauk County and the state Legislature, according to Bradley. Planning for the project began in May 2022.

Tammy Evetovich, UW-Platteville's interim chancellor, expressed hopes during Tuesday's meeting that the new station and training facility could boost enrollment at Platteville and its two-year Baraboo Sauk County campus.

"We've been really focused on our Baraboo campus and how we could partner with MATC, with the community, with the city, with the county," Evetovich said.

GALLERY: Ceremony honors Sauk County public safety personnel 051518-bara-news-galeries021 051518-bara-news-galeries016 051518-bara-news-galeries015 051518-bara-news-galeries010 051518-bara-news-galeries013 051518-bara-news-galeries018 051518-bara-news-galeries017 051518-bara-news-galeries003 051518-bara-news-galeries006 051518-bara-news-galeries004 051518-bara-news-galeries012 051518-bara-news-galeries001 051518-bara-news-galeries011 051518-bara-news-galeries020 051518-bara-news-galeries022 051518-bara-news-galeries014 051518-bara-news-galeries005 051518-bara-news-galeries002 051518-bara-news-galeries007 051518-bara-news-galeries008 051518-bara-news-galeries019 051518-bara-news-galeries009