Baraboo school board candidates at-a-glance

Three incumbents and two challengers are vying for three seats on the Baraboo School District school board in the April 5 spring election.

Board members Mike Kohlman, Katie Kalish and Kevin Vodak are all up for re-election in the spring. Bobby Buchanan and James Heyn are the two outside candidates. Buchanan did not respond to email attempts to reach him regarding his candidacy for the school board.

The top three vote-getters will earn seats on the board. The top two will get three-year terms while the third-place finisher will get a two-year term.

INCUMBENTS

KEVIN VODAK

Vodak was born in Baraboo and raised in North Freedom. He has been on the school board for 21 years and is the current President of the Board. After graduating from Baraboo High School, Vodak attended UW-Madison before receiving degrees from Madison Business College and Upper Iowa University. He has also been involved with numerous clubs and civic organizations.

"I believe education in this country is at a crossroads," said Vodak in an email attachment. "A lot has changed since my first day on the board. We expect so much from public education and the length of the school day has not changed. Teachers are expected to be educators, social workers, role models, mediators and disciplinarians. It has become more and more difficult to recruit and retain dedicated, qualified teachers and support staff. The community needs to put aside our differences and find common ground to build a better future. We need to stop talking through each other and start talking to each other. I always try to keep an open mind and a listening ear, even if I have a difference of opinion. We all deserve to be heard. I look forward to being part of the solution."

Vodak, a property manager and district resident for all but three years of his life, has three adult children who all graduated from Baraboo High.

MIKE KOHLMAN

Kohlman, a native of Green Lake and Baraboo resident since 2000, has been on the Baraboo school board for nearly six years. During that time, he has served as the Board Vice President and chairperson of two committees (Grounds and Transportation and Ad Hoc). He touts his involvement with renovations to Baraboo High School and Jack Young Middle School, as well as construction of new tennis courts at the high school and solar panels at the high school and middle school.

"I believe that public schools are the foundation of our community," said Kohlman in an email attachment. "Public school is the one common experience shared by almost everyone. These days, when our society has become so divided, it is more important than ever to provide an opportunity for children from all social and economic backgrounds to work, play, and learn together. I bring a logical, balanced approach to the challenges our schools are facing."

Kohlman was an owner of six Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurants in Wisconsin before selling them in 2019. Both of his sons with his wife, Karin Jo, graduated from Baraboo High School. He enjoys a variety of outdoor activities as well as woodworking and home brewing.

KATIE KALISH

Kalish is a Baraboo native who graduated from Baraboo High School in 1995. She was appointed to the school board on Sept. 22 to replace Nancy Thome, who resigned on Aug. 20. Kalish earned a bachelor's degree from UW-Madison before receiving her Ph.D. in English from Marquette University. She is an English professor at UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County and manages the First Year Writing program at all three UW-Platteville campuses.

"I am a candidate for the Baraboo School Board because I believe that all the children in our community deserve access to a first-rate education that will prepare them for whatever path they choose in life," said Kalish in an email attachment. "My background in higher education will be an asset to the school district, as I understand the nuances of education and can advocate for the needs of the students, teachers, and staff. As an educator and administrator, I have been responsible for making decisions about staffing, curriculum, budgets, mentoring, and professional development. As a board member my guiding principles would include a willingness to be both civil and open-minded, a responsibility to the careful stewardship of community resources, and most importantly, deep commitment to education and student learning."

Kalish's daughter is a sophomore at Baraboo High School.

CHALLENGERS

JAMES HEYN

Heyn is not currently a member of the board. He is a local attorney who works for Pemberton and Englund Law Offices, LLC. He is also the president of the Rotary Club in Baraboo and has served five years as president of the Baraboo Soccer Club.

The school board's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic is a key issue in Heyn's candidacy.

He said that the last two years have renewed interest in local governance and that increased attention on public policy has caused parents to take a keener interest in decisions made by school boards. He added that many, including himself, do not like the decisions.

"In service of the nebulous objective of 'keeping children safe', our school board pursued and implemented policies that have caused incalculable harm to those very children they supposedly sought to keep safe," said Heyn in an email attachment. "Their misguided policies traded severe and lasting damage to the students of this district in exchange for some illusory promise of safety. Recent data have shown such policies to have had, literally, no discernable positive effect whatsoever. Meanwhile, what does remain is enormous harm these policies have caused. Their legacy is harm — which is plain for all to see."

He added that school board members who make poor decisions should not be excused nor trusted and should be replaced by people who make logical and reasonable judgment, such as himself. Heyn currently has three children attending Baraboo High School.