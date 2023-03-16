Three Baraboo school board candidates are up for re-election on April 4, and they, along with three challengers, spoke to residents earlier this week.

On March 14, School District of Baraboo board members Tim Heilman, Paul Kujak, and Gwynne Peterson, along with challengers Amy DeLong, Angela Hanley, and Steve Paske, spoke to district residents at a forum organized by the Baraboo chapter of Parents Rights in Education. Scott Frostman, the chapter's representative and News Republic columnist, spoke to begin the event.

Parents Rights in Education, according to Frostman, is a "truly grassroots organization" of parents and other community members who have "taken a keen interest in what's happening in our schools." He added that the organization believes that people have been inactive and accepted lesser roles in their children's education and its content.

Stacy Jax, a city resident and businesswoman who created a gunshot alert system last decade, hosted the event and asked various questions to board members. Frostman began the event by lauding the heavy, diverse turnout at the forum.

DeLong is a family physician and Ho-Chunk Nation member whose three children attended Baraboo schools. She said the district's greatest strengths include its staff and academic programs, including Advanced Placement courses and technical education offered at the high school.

Another strength of the area is counseling for students, according to DeLong. She said the district could improve advocacy for marginalized communities, which is one of the reasons she gave for her candidacy.

Hanley is another healthcare professional who is a 23-year resident of the city. She said she entered the race to "find another way to serve my community."

"Caring for kids and their families has always been my passion," said Hanley in her opening statement.

Along with some of the strengths DeLong mentioned, Hanley included community partnerships with area businesses and organizations. She described these relationships as "very intertwined and invested" and lauded staff and administration in the district.

"Every time I attend a school event, I'm deeply impressed at the level of professionalism that I see," said Hanley.

Teacher retention, the district's academic report card at the state level, and keeping the budget balanced are challenges that Hanley sees in the district. She added that budgets are a statewide issue. She shared DeLong's concerns with equity for all students.

Paske is a United States Marine Corps veteran who operated a manufacturing firm in Reedsburg and earned his bachelor's degree at UW-Milwaukee. He was also a member of the area's Kiwanis Club.

"I'm looking to bring a fresh voice to the board," said Paske in his opening statement.

Strengths of the district include individual student achievement and staff and faculty's commitment and passion for education. He said that district finances and the report card Hanley mentioned were challenges. Despite the money spent per student increasing in the district, performance has gone down, according to Paske. He added that discipline among students is also a concern.

Paske questioned the structure of school boards across the state, saying that superintendents are largely in charge and that board members are not involved in classrooms. He said that limits should be established with material taught in schools and voiced objections to gender identity instruction.

He said Hope House ended a 10-year relationship with Paske because of his sentiments toward the subject, which he refers to on his website as "gender indoctrination."

Heilman taught in the district from 1980 to 2011 and expressed how his love for the area and close relationships with students and staff grew during that time. He has been a member of the school board since 2017.

"It has not been all that easy over the past six years, but nothing that's worthwhile is ever easy," said Heilman.

The most significant challenge facing the district, according to Heilman, is an "alarmingly low number" of qualified people to fill staff positions at the schools. He said the staff, including substitute teachers, are always willing to help in a multitude of ways.

"I see them taking on an extra load and doing whatever they have to do," said Heilman. "I think they are just incredible and I am so impressed when I go in the schools each and every day. We need to do whatever we can to help recruit and retain quality people in our school system."

Heilman also said that the district has "highly intelligent students" who are adept at problem solving, healthy debate, and listening to all viewpoints on controversial issues. He lauded the work of student cultural organizations.

Kujak taught middle school civics for 36 years in the district, was involved with the high school baseball program for 40, and has been a board member since 2020. He emphasized how his time on the board has largely been spent dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and is relieved to focus more on district issues in the future.

He lauded the staff performance during the pandemic, saying that they "came out like true professionals" and that district students benefitted greatly. Student development has been a strength of district faculty, according to Kujak.

"We are developing good well-rounded people that a report card can't measure," said Kujak, adding that it is evident with student recognitions at board meetings.

Kujak added that tolerance of varying viewpoints in controversial discussions needs to be promoted in the district. He said that all sides to a story need to be heard "respectfully."

"When we do that, we can then understand each other so much better, and that's what's lacking in our society today," said Kujak. "This is where it needs to start, in the classrooms."

Peterson grew up in Kansas before moving to the Baraboo area in 1975. She received a master's degree in special education from Arizona State University and worked with students with various disabilities in the district for more than 30 years.

She agreed with other candidates on the strength of district staff. Leadership opportunities for students is another strong point, according to Peterson. She said she would like to see more encouragement of students to take advantage of such opportunities. Achievement gaps, over the past two years, were also one of Peterson's perceived challenges.

Peterson, like Hanley and Kujak, encouraged discussion of controversial issues in classrooms, saying that it is part of what defines public education. DeLong, Paske, and Heilman all expressed that school board members are not as influential in promoting such activity, but that they can support staff members who encourage discussion and free speech.