Baraboo School Board retains current members

The three incumbents on the Baraboo School Board have retained their seats and all earned over 2,000 votes.

Board President Kevin Vodak, Vice President Mike Kohlman and member Katie Kalish were the three winners in a five-candidate race. Vodak and Kalish were the top two finishers and earned three-year terms on the board. Kohlman finished third to earn a two-year term.

Unofficial results as of April 6 listed Vodak with 2,501 votes, Kalish with 2,304 and Kohlman with 2,017. The two challengers, James Heyn and Bobby G. Buchanan, finished with 1,400 and 1,154, respectively.

The Board of Canvassers will meet on April 8 to certify the election.