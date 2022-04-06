 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baraboo School Board retains current members

Kevin Vodak re-elected

Baraboo School Board President Kevin Vodak won a three-year term on April 5 as the top vote-getter in the board election.

 SUSAN ENDRES, News Republic

The three incumbents on the Baraboo School Board have retained their seats and all earned over 2,000 votes.

Board President Kevin Vodak, Vice President Mike Kohlman and member Katie Kalish were the three winners in a five-candidate race. Vodak and Kalish were the top two finishers and earned three-year terms on the board. Kohlman finished third to earn a two-year term.

Unofficial results as of April 6 listed Vodak with 2,501 votes, Kalish with 2,304 and Kohlman with 2,017. The two challengers, James Heyn and Bobby G. Buchanan, finished with 1,400 and 1,154, respectively.

The Board of Canvassers will meet on April 8 to certify the election.

Kalish re-elected

Katie Kalish, along with Vodak, won a three-year term on the Baraboo School Board and received the second-most votes in a five-candidate April 5 race.

 SUSAN ENDRES/News Republic
Kohlman re-elected

Mike Kohlman won a two-year term on the Baraboo School Board as the third-place finisher in the April 5 election.

 SUSAN ENDRES/News Republic
