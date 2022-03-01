Baraboo school budget projection shows shortfall

The Baraboo School District will have to take some action to ensure a balanced 2022-23 school year budget.

Preliminary budget forecasts were presented at the Board of Education meeting Monday and early indications show a potential deficit of slightly above $2.4 million. This figure is based on data collection by Yvette Updike, the Director of Business Services for the Baraboo School District, who presented the information.

“It is important to know that historically, at this time of the year when I have given a preliminary budget, this deficit is pretty high,” said Updike. “There’s a lot of things that are going to change between now and then (when the final budget is released). As of right now, $2.4 (million) with a lot of factors that could change.”

She said that she has not given a preliminary budget featuring a deficit over $2 million during her tenure with the district. In June, she will submit a preliminary budget that will need board approval by July 1.

School board treasurer Tim Heilman commented that other school districts were experiencing the same prospective budgets. He said that the state legislature is putting a “huge burden” on individual communities, particularly when it comes to special education funding.

“There are school districts telling me that if they don’t pass operational referenda, they’re cutting 10, 20, 30, 40 positions,” said Heilman. “There is no way around it.”

He, along with local resident Doug Mering, pointed out the state’s budget surplus and urged people to lobby legislators for more school funding.

“Our state has an incredible $3.7 million surplus,” said Mering. “It’s prudent that we, as a state, make present-day investments where needed. One of those needs is public education.”

District employee healthcare and dental benefits were both projected high at 20 and 2 percent increases, respectively, by Updike. She projected a “worst-case scenario” and is hoping for lower increases.

“A lot of moving pieces right now just because of new hires, health insurance and other stuff,” said Updike. “We will continue to do our job of tapping into anything that we can to make sure it’s a balanced budget going into the 2022-23 school year.”

Other expenditures for the school district listed in Updike’s presentation were employee compensation, where she cited a 4.7 percent increase in the consumer price index, and utilities. She also mentioned the transportation contract, which is in its third year and was capped by the district at a 2 percent increase per year.

While not giving any prospective figures, Updike also mentioned the special education (Fund 27) and food service (Fund 50) funds and how they impact the overall budget. She said special education expenses and revenue must match while the food service funds need to produce a surplus at the end of a fiscal year.

Revenue will include the school tax levy, which was not discussed during the presentation, as well as Equalization Aid, which is aid from the state for district operational expenditures. In 2021-22, Baraboo schools received just above $19 million from this. Updike projected an approximate 3.7 percent increase from that figure in 2022-23. The school district received almost $19 million from the tax levy in 2021-22.

Another revenue source is reimbursement via Special Education Categorical Aid, which will increase to a 30 percent reimbursement rate of the total cost.

When presenting the final prospective figures, Updike factored in funds that remain from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, which were disbursed via two passed federal laws. ESSER II funds are from a two-year aid package via the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act and ESSER III are from a three-year package through the American Rescue Plan Act. She did not give exact figures, but noted that the budget numbers did reflect these funds. In 2021-22, funds from these two laws totaled just above $5.7 million.

In total, the prospective revenue total just over $48.5 million while prospective expenditures run just below $51 million. The district approved a balanced budget of just above $49 million last year, according to Updike.