Baraboo School District covers city costs for school resource officers

Budgetary issues in the city of Baraboo prompted a new arrangement for the school resource officer program with the school district for the next year, but the district’s own budgetary constraints may cause a change in the near future.

Yvette Updike, director of business services for the Baraboo School District, said Friday that though the nearly $152,000 SRO program will be paid by the district in 2023 to accommodate for needed city budget cuts, the school district has its own monetary issues to consider.

“We do value our school resource officers in our buildings, but we’re going to have to come to a better understanding or ground of what that may look like,” Updike said. “We don’t have money just lying around over here either.”

Though both the district and the city have already approved their budgets, the memorandum of understanding between the two entities had still been under evaluation by their respective attorneys, said City Administrator Casey Bradley.

The amended agreement was finalized and approved unanimously Tuesday by the Baraboo City Council. Ald. Scott Sloan was absent.

Baraboo set out this year to slash roughly $826,000 from its budget after it was revealed the city had been engaging in “excessive taxation” by collecting levy from the city as a whole, but also its tax increment finance districts while not reporting its TID collection to the state.

This practice, which occurred for more than a decade, meant that city officials needed to cut from each of their department’s expenses. Because the Baraboo Police Department is funded through the city general fund, it had to eliminate more of its costs. There was a proposed 37% cut, or more than $305,000, to the department.

Most supervisors exceeded the percentage asked of them, Bradley said in November.

The solution for the police department was to request the school district pay for the SRO program rather than the city has done in the more than 25 years of its operation. The MOU currently in place between the district and the city was created by former police chief Mark Schauf in 2021. It is in effect until 2025.

The arrangement in which the district will cover the cost of the SRO services was an addendum to the MOU. School district officials agreed to pay for 75% of the costs associated with an SRO while they are working at district buildings.

“That essentially equates to 100% of the time that they are in the school, the school will be paying the cost,” Bradley said. “The other 25% is when school is out and they’ll be operating as police officers for the city.”

Through the program, the officers are employees of the police department despite working primarily within school buildings.

District Director of Communications Liz Crammond said Friday that the district is currently operating with just one SRO, Amanda Sabol, who splits her time between the Baraboo High School and Jake Young Middle School.

Last year both Sabol and School Liaison Officer Mike Pichler served as SROs. Then high school senior Jordan Fleischmann accused Pichler of forcefully shoving him while citing him for disorderly conduct in November 2021. Fleischmann was one of two students who said they were suspended for placing memorials on lockers for friends and fellow students, Faith Woods and Adlai Estes, who died in a car crash in October 2021. The district removed the memorials, citing the need to avoid “the potential for re-traumatizing students and staff” per instruction by the U.S. Department of Education.

Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Wendy Klicko dismissed the disorderly conduct citation, a $213 fine, against Fleischmann in June on recommendation from prosecutors.

The arrangement between the district and the city splits the total cost between two budgetary years for the district. The city requested coverage for 2023, when its fiscal year begins. Because a school year spans the end and first half of a calendar year, slightly more than $75,000 will be taken from the 2023 and the 2024 school year budgets.

Both Updike and city financial planners wrote budgets, which have already been approved by officials, with the amounts included in the understanding that an agreement would likely be met between each entity. While city officials worked to make deep cuts to the 2023 budget, Updike said district officials are not without their own concerns.

“It definitely affects our school district budget as well, because that was an expenditure I was not anticipating to have to budget for,” Updike said. “So this is definitely also why we want it revisited, because we struggled this year. We were not in a balanced situation, we had to pull from our fund balance in order to have a balanced budget this year. That’s why it’s important to revisit.”

