Baraboo School District experiencing widespread staff shortages

The Baraboo School District is looking to fill open positions in multiple schools, with mathematics, special education and food preparation being particular posts in which additional staff is wanted.

According to the school district's website, there are 33 positions open. Some of those, such as pool lifeguards, substitute teachers, custodians, and food preparers, are seeking multiple applicants. Certified open staff positions include math teachers at both Baraboo High School and Jack Young Middle School and special education teachers at those schools along with East Elementary School.

"The labor shortage is a national thing and schools are being impacted by that every bit as much as other industries," said Baraboo School District Human Resources Director Joseph Price. "Right now, it's tough to get people to come in. Ten years ago, if you posted a position, you'd have 50 applications by the next day. Now, we're lucky sometimes to get five. We're hoping for 10."

Other open positions on the district's website include a high school varsity girls golf coach, a middle school track and field coach, full and part-time education assistants at the elementary schools, and a speech and language pathologist. Price went on to say there is a decreasing number of people entering the education field, but is optimistic for the future.

"We're going to be actively campaigning to try and get people to be a part of our district," said Price.

Baraboo School District Director of Communications Liz Crammond said the district's Teacher Recruitment and Retention Committee has reconvened and is meeting with Superintendent Dr. Rainey Briggs and Price to build a plan to bring teachers in and keep them. She said the district is also marketing through social media and posting on various job boards.

Price added that teachers have had to forfeit their preparation and lunch time during the day because of the dearth of substitutes and full-time staff. He said the district is open to nearly anyone who is willing to help, including parents, grandparents, and community members.

"We don't want to lose who we have, so we need to help in easing everybody's load," said Price.

Math is experiencing a particular shortage because of the expanded opportunities for math-focused people, according to Price. He cited more lucrative fields such as finance and accounting.

"Historically, math and science have always been a little more of a challenge to fill," said Price.

Baraboo High School math teacher Kelsey Fish said the math staff at the school collaborate to help out different areas of the subject.

"It definitely will ease our workload," said Fish of filling math positions. "If we get somebody who knows what they're doing and comes in with new ideas, we kind of can feed off of one another."

Price said there are even fewer qualified special education applicants than for other positions. He said that through communication with state universities, there are very few people going into that field. University of Wisconsin-Platteville has no 2022 graduates with special education certification, Price said.

"That's just an area where it's very very difficult and challenging," said Price. "We certainly need more of them."

Crammond said that Athletic Director Jim Langkamp has extensive connections within the community and, therefore, athletic coach positions get filled quickly and by word of mouth as opposed to online postings.

"There are also folks within the district interested to fill the positions," she said.