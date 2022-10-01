Baraboo School District starts 2022-23 with blue ribbons and donations

The Baraboo School District is in full swing as the 2022-23 school year has commenced.

Next week is Homecoming at Baraboo High School. On Friday night, Oct. 7, the varsity football team takes on Onalaska at Beryl Newman Stadium.

During the Sept. 12 Baraboo School Board meeting, Community First Bank, Prevail Bank, St. Clare Hospital, and the Nike Store in Wisconsin Dells, along with two individual donors, contributed over $19,000 in monetary donations and material supplies to the district.

During the Sept. 26 Baraboo School Board meeting, congratulations were given to Baraboo’s Gordon L. Willson Elementary School. It was one of only eight schools in the state of Wisconsin to be named a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Secretary of Education, Dr. Miguel Cardona.

The Baraboo School District school is one of 297 schools nationwide to be recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School.

“It is recognized,” a statement put out by the Baraboo School District said, “as an exemplary Achievement-Gap-Closing school because it is one of Wisconsin’s highest performing schools in closing gaps between student subgroups and their grade level peers.”

Representatives from the school will be recognized at an awards ceremony in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 3 and 4.

The National Blue Ribbon School program was established by the US Department of Education in 1982. It is supported through ongoing collaboration with the National Association of Elementary School Principals, the Association for Middle School Level Education, and the National Association of Secondary School Principals.

Baraboo School Board meetings are open to the public and take place every other week. Octobers meetings will take place on Oct. 10 and 24 at Baraboo High School at 6 p.m. School board meetings can also be watched on Facebook live.