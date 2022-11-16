Baraboo School District state report card score drops

The Baraboo School District received a two star “meets few expectations” score for the 2021-22 school year in the recently released state report cards issued by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI).

With an overall score of 56.4, the district received lower marks than surrounding school districts, including Portage (67), Reedsburg (66.3), Sauk Prairie (64.5), and Wisconsin Dells (68.3).

A district’s or school’s overall accountability score places the district or school into one of five overall accountability ratings:

Significantly exceeding expectations with a score of 83 to 100

Exceeds expectations with a score of 70 to 82.9

Meets expectations with a score between 58 and 69.9

Meets few expectations with a score between 48 to 57.9

Failing to meet standards is anything below 47.9

Baraboo had an overall rating of 60.5 in the 2020-21 school year. The 2019-20 school year did not have a report card due to COVID-19. For the 2018-19 school year, the Baraboo School District had an overall score of 66.7.

“Our scores have decreased from the 2020-21 report cards,” noted school superintendent Dr. Rainey L. Briggs in a communication that was sent out this week to school district families.

“Unfortunately, these changes move us from the ‘meet expectations’ category to ‘meets few expectations.’” Briggs continued, “I want to share these results with you because they help illuminate some of our successes and help pinpoint areas of focus in our district.”

The annual report cards measure districts and schools in four priority areas: Achievement, Growth, Target Group Outcomes, and On-Track to Graduation.

In Achievement, Baraboo received a 55.7 score. For Growth, the district received a 48.9 score. For Target Group Outcomes, it received a score of 42.4. For On-Track to Graduation, the district received a score of 80.7.

The overall scores for Baraboo’s elementary schools are as follows:

58.7 for Al Behrman Elementary (meets expectations)

61.1 for East Elementary (meets expectations)

62.8 for North Freedom Elementary (meets expectations)

67.7 for Willson Elementary (meets expectations)

Baraboo’s Jack Young Middle School received an overall score of 54 (meets few expectations).

Baraboo High School received an overall score of 55.5 (meets few expectations). In regard to the four priority areas, Baraboo High School received marks of 52.8 in Achievement, 47 in Growth, 45.8 in Target Group Outcomes, and 84.4 in On-track for Graduation.

Statewide, of 1,920 report cards, 1,619 schools met, exceeded, or significantly exceeded expectations.

“As a learning community we will carry on with our continuous school improvement process to set goals and identity ways to improve," Briggs said in his communication to Baraboo families. The district will “address these areas through rigorous curriculum, positive and supportive relations for all learners, regular data summits to monitor student achievement, and further professional development for all educators.”

The DPI has been producing the report cards for a decade as part of the state accountability system for every publicly funded district and school in the state.

For a more detailed look at the reports, visit the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction website at https://dpi.wi.gov/accountability/report-cards