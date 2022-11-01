Baraboo School District tax rate falls

Homeowners within the Baraboo School District will see a dip in their tax rate after board members approved the 2022-2023 budget.

Director of Business Services Yvette J. Updike presented the budget during the district’s annual meeting Oct. 26. Equalized value of the district property tax base increased about 16% in 2022, an uptick from its 7% increase in 2021.

The trend follows statewide increases, Updike said, as Wisconsin property values increased by 14% this year, doubling the number from 2021.

District equalized value went up from more than $1.9 billion in 2021 to more than $2.2 billion in 2022. The district received an increase of roughly 1.5% in state aid. Its levy decreased from last year, dropping $100,000.

The rate homeowners will have to pay toward district taxes is $8.29 per $1,000 of property value, or $829 in school district taxes per $100,000 value of their home. That amount dropped from last year, when the mill, or tax, rate was $957 per a $100,000 home. It is a dramatic shift from past rates, which held steady at $9.57 from the 2019-2020 budget through last year and were at the lowest at $9.25 within the last five years.

Last year, the state saw its largest increase within a year of equalized value since 2006.

Anticipated combined expenses from the general fund, special education fund and food service fund totaling roughly $47.9 million, an increase from last year of more than $4 million, resulted in a shortfall to the budget. In order to offset the nearly $648,000 in additional expenditures, the district plans to use nearly $384,000 of its federal Coronavirus Relief Fund, $125,000 of catch-up post-employment tier 4 benefits and more than $139,000 from its food service fund balance.

The district has a total of $4 million in federal COVID-19 relief funding, referred to as ESSER II and ESSER III, in its 2022-2023 budget.

During the meeting, enrollment was also discussed. The number of enrolled students within the district has been declining in recent years and decreased again as of the Sept. 3 count day. Total enrollment was above 3,000 during the 2019-2020 year but fell to 2,886 last year. The 2022-2023 enrollment dropped by 56 to 2,830 this year.

While the district is still losing more students than it gains through open enrollment, that number decreased from 100 last year to 85 in 2022-2023. That change means the district loses less funding as a result. Though it gains more than $915,000, expenses for students going to other districts total more than $1.6 million, making the difference a loss of $717,000, Updike said.

The total district levy approved by the board was $18.87 million.