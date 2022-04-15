Baraboo School District to survey residents on potential fall referendum

The Baraboo School District is seeking feedback from district residents on a potential fall referendum to address elementary school issues and improvements.

During the week of April 18, residents will receive a survey asking whether or not they would support an $89.9 million capital referendum to take care of four district elementary schools' present issues and update the schools to help create a better learning environment for students. Results from the survey will go towards the district's plan for the November election.

"Listening to the voices of community and staff stakeholders is extremely important when considering planning questions of this magnitude,” said district Superintendent Rainey Briggs in a Friday release announcing the survey. “The District has engaged the community through its Elementary Facilities Advisory Committee, but has not yet made any final decisions. The community-wide survey results and subsequent conversations with the Board of Education will be critical in determining the district’s path forward.”

The potential referendum would spur the fourth and final phase of the district's Long-Range Facility Master Plan, which began in 2012 as a large-scale initiative to improve all district schools.

District Director of Communications Liz Crammond said that the survey will go out as a mass mailing but will also have an option for residents to complete it online.

According to the release, the survey will gauge support for funding that would address various issues at Gordon L. Willson, Al Behrman, East and North Freedom elementary schools. These include capital maintenance needs, adding gym or cafeteria spaces, updating and renovating learning environments, and expanding educational capacity.

"It is asking if the community members would support the addition of classroom space, revitalizing existing classrooms, expanding upon kitchen spaces, creating a separate cafeteria and gym space at each facility and providing for community-wide building maintenance as well as renovating restrooms," said Crammond.

Crammond added that Willson, Behrman and East would all receive updates to their water heating systems, which currently use older boilers. Electrical, plumbing, roofing, windows and doors, and ventilation systems would also receive referendum-funded updates at all four schools.

Schools would also implement and expand student support areas with referendum funding, as well as increase space for 4 and 5-year-old kindergarten programs.

"We really value the community's opinion and we want to hear from community members about their thoughts of potentially moving forward with the fourth phase (of the district's Long-Range Facility Master Plan)," said Crammond.

Crammond said that the first phase got going with a $9.95 million referendum in spring 2014, which passed with 55% of the vote and involved improving safety and security for the schools. The district completed the improvements during the summer of 2015.

A $21.95 million referendum that earned 58% of the vote during the 2016 presidential election spurred the second phase, which was the revitalization of Baraboo High School that was finished in August of 2018.

The district revitalized Jack Young Middle School in October 2021 with a $41.75 million spring 2019 referendum that passed with 52.5% support.