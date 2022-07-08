Baraboo schools have long-term plans for district libraries

Modern-day teachers are always going to have to take steps to remain proficient with evolving technology, and libraries in Baraboo schools are set to work toward facilitating that process.

School District of Baraboo library media specialists Karen Nelson and Lawrence Gillick presented the Future Ready plan for school libraries in the district at the board meeting on June 27.

This plan involves an eight-part strategy to help the libraries better assist teachers with use of modern technology and keep libraries more adaptive to an ever-changing technological world.

Nelson and Gillick are the elementary and high school library media specialists, respectively. They worked with Kelly Steiner, the librarian at Jack Young Middle School who retired at the end of the 2021-22 school year, to design the plan.

"We're improving everything," said Nelson. "We were doing some of that stuff prior to COVID hitting. Once COVID hit, it kind of shut everything down, and that's when the elementary schools started to get the e-books and stuff."

The eight-part plan, titled Future Ready Framework, consists of the following areas: time and budget management, collaborative leadership, personalized learning, infrastructure, data and privacy, community partnerships, and curriculum, assessment, and instruction. More information on this plan is on the Future Ready Librarians website.

Nelson added that the library was doing professional development with regards to technology with teachers prior to COVID-19, but the resulting virtual instruction from the pandemic halted that activity.

"When we first went to Google for schools and went to Chromebooks, there was so much learning that teachers needed for a five or six-year stretch there," said Gillick.

Baraboo High School and Jack Young Middle School began offering one Chromebook per student in the 2015-16 school year, according to Robin Wepking, a technology services employee in the district. The elementary schools followed suit in 2020 due to the pandemic.

"Having a library media specialist training school staff is something we want to coordinate and make sure that we can replace time we have been missing," said Gillick.

Nelson and Gillick both said that the district held school year and summer buffets for teachers during technological training sessions. She added that some of that time is no longer allotted and that she, Gillick, and Steiner are looking to have it back.

"The training is just a way of making the biggest impact on students because the more we can train the teachers, the more impact they're going to have on a larger percentage of the students in the schools," said Gillick.

She said that face-to-face training will be available as well as recorded items for teachers to check out from the libraries.

"The reason we put it so strong in our plan is we feel the need for teachers to have that training," said Nelson, adding that time restraints have caused some teachers to need more training on current technology.

Gillick and Nelson also emphasized using state school funding allocated for library purposes in a more strategic way to maximize the use of computers and databases.

He cited that common school funds need to be spent on databases that benefit the entire school instead of certain departments. She added that district funds paid for library furniture, but that school funding from the state paid for educational materials (books, audio and e-books, databases).

"A perpetual goal is to make sure that we're protecting that (state funding) and using it to its best potential," said Gillick.

The Future Ready plan is renewed every three years, and both Nelson and Gillick said they will revisit this near the end of the 2024-25 school year.